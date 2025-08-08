Former Pistons Guard Ranked Among NBA's Top Point Guards
At last year's trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons followed a similar blueprint as they did in the offseason. Keep the focus on the young core and try to find complementary veterans to put around them. This resulted in Trajan Langdon getting involved in the Jimmy Butler trade and nabbing journeyman guard Dennis Schroder.
Schroder did a lot of bouncing around in the 2025 season, suiting up for the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Pistons. However, with his strong two-way play, Detroit managed to be a seamless fit for the veteran point guard.
Taking on the backup point guard minutes behind Cade Cunningham, Schroder averaged 10.8 PPG and 5.3 APG in 28 games following the trade. He'd up his production slightly in the postseason in an effort to help Detroit upset the New York Knicks in round one. However, the Pistons would eventually be sent home in six games.
Dennis Schroder named in recent NBA point guard rankings
Ahead of a new NBA season, the people at HoopsHype decided to compile a ranking of the top 26 point guards in the league right now. Schroder just barely made the cut, coming in at No. 24. Among those just ahead of him include Immanuel Quickley, Stephon Castle, and Jrue Holiday.
Dennis Schroeder put up impressive numbers - over 18 points and six assists per game - for a bad Brooklyn Nets team last season, leading to the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons, two playoff-level teams, acquiring him. Naturally, Schroeder’s numbers took a dip once he joined those two stronger teams, but even so, the German floor general acquitted himself nicely in Detroit, making the team 2.8 points per 100 possessions better during his time on the floor despite not having much time to acclimate.
Upon hitting free agency this offseason, Schroder decided to end his tenure with the Pistons after just half a season. He's heading back to the Western Conference, as he was dealt to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade.
Schorder likely made this decision based on opportunity. In Detroit, he was never going to be more than a backup to Cunningham. However, given the departure of De'Aaron Fox, he has a chance to secure a starting role in Sacramento.
