Former Pistons Player Included in Mavericks’ Post-Blockbuster Trade
Late last week, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA by trading away their franchise player, Luka Doncic.
On Tuesday morning, Doncic was officially welcomed as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Just because the Mavericks made a deal that sent shockwaves across the league did not mean the front office was finished. In a post-blockbuster deal, the Mavericks struck an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers.
A former Detroit Pistons player is now on the move for the third time in a year.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Quentin Grimes will join the Sixers for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season. The Mavericks have also added in a second-round pick, which initially belonged to Philadelphia.
In exchange for Grimes and the pick, the Mavericks added the veteran forward Caleb Martin.
Ahead of last year’s trade deadline, the Pistons acquired Grimes from the New York Knicks. During the 2022-2023 NBA season, Grimes played in over 70 games for New York, even getting 66 starts. He produced 11 points per game on 39 percent shooting from three.
When the Pistons acquired Grimes, he was producing seven points per game on 36 percent shooting in 45 matchups. As Grimes fell out of favor in New York, the Knicks added him in a package with Ryan Arcidiacono, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, and multiple picks.
The Pistons sent Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to New York.
Grimes’ short tenure with the Pistons did not go as they imagined. Grimes battled with an injury and only saw the court for six games. During that time, he made just 21 percent of his shots, averaging five points per game.
Over the summer, the Pistons swapped Grimes for Tim Hardaway Jr.
In Dallas, Grimes played in 47 games. He averaged 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists while shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.
