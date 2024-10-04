Former Pistons Veteran’s Nets Debut Remains Unclear
Not too many veteran players have had an impact on the Detroit Pistons in recent seasons. Bojan Bogdanovic has managed to become one of the very few players to walk through the doors in Detroit and earn a longer commitment from the team.
However, Bogdanovic’s run in Detroit came to an end midway through the 2023-2024 NBA season. After getting a change of scenery during the year, Bogdanovic suffered a notable setback in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. A few months later, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
At this point, Bogdanovic’s Nets debut remains unclear. According to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis, Bogdanovic is still making his way back to the floor in full. He’s “cleared to do some stuff,” but 5-on-5 scrimmaging is currently not in the cards.
The 35-year-old could have another busy season on its way. Throughout his two seasons on the Pistons, Bogdanovic’s name was frequently tossed in trade rumors since he was a valuable veteran on a rebuilding squad. With the Nets declaring a rebuild, Bogdanovic’s future is once again uncertain.
Two years ago, Bogdanovic landed in Detroit ahead of the regular season after getting traded by the Utah Jazz. He played in 59 games, averaging 22 points and three rebounds while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc.
Last season, Bogdanovic played in 28 games before getting traded. He produced 20 points and three rebounds per game while knocking down 42 percent of his threes. In February, the Pistons sent Bogdanovic to the New York Knicks in the trade that landed them Ryan Arcidiacono, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, and draft picks.
Bogdanovic acquired a reserve role in New York and saw his postseason cut short due to two separate injuries. He’ll get a fresh start with the Nets at some point and could be a name to watch as the season progresses.
