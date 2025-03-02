Former Player Thinks Pistons Star Could Attract Giannis Antetokounmpo
As they continue their massive turnaround this season, the Detroit Pistons have drastically changed their perception to the rest of the NBA. Now trending in a positive direction, one former player thinks they could become a desired landing spot for high-end talent.
After posting the league’s worst record last season, some were calling for the Pistons to start from scratch again their rebuild. Instead, the organization went through a complete makeover at various levels. Trajan Langdon was brought in to lead the front office, and J.B. Bickerstaff was hired to replace Monty Williams as head coach.
While these changes have been catalysts in the Pistons’ success, this complete 180 would not have been possible if not for Cade Cunningham. Four years removed from being drafted No. 1 overall, he has emerged as a star-level talent in the NBA.
Cunningham is posted career-highs across the board, and his heightened play has resulted in Detroit vying for a playoff spot. As he continues this breakout campaign, Lou Williams praised the Pistons guard on Run It Back Thursday. He stated that Cunningham is a draw in the NBA and someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo could view him as someone to help him compete for a championship down the line.
”He’s establishing he’s going to be one of those guys that’s going to help you compete at a high level,” Williams said. “It might be a guy like a Giannis looking like you know what I need to go link up with this young guy and this might push us both forward.”
At the age of 23, Cunningham has already shown the potential of being an effective all-around player at the NBA level. This season, he is averaging 25.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 9.4 APG. As he gets closer to his prime, he is certainly a player guys around the league could consider coming to Detroit to pair up with.
