Free Agent Guard Continues Teasing Return to Detroit Pistons
Due to off-court drama, the Detroit Pistons' offseason played out a little differently than most expected. Although it might not be to the degree that was initially reported on, the front office could still reunite with one of last year's standouts.
Last summer, the Pistons secured one of the best value signings of free agency by inking Malik Beasley to a modest one-year deal. Not only did he instantly fix the team's floor-spacing issues, but emerged as one of the top reserve players in the league.
Beasley was a focal point of the Pistons' supporting cast, averaging 16.3 PPG and shooting just under 42% from beyond the arc. His stellar play landed him front and center in the Sixth Man of the Year race, but he would finish second in voting behind Payton Pritchard.
Seeing that he was a perfect fit in Detroit, Beasley was expected to sign a lucrative extension when free agency got underway. That didn't end up being the case after news emerged that he was being investigated for gambling allegations.
It was eventually revealed that Beasley was found guilty of no infractions, and his investigation came to an end. This news quickly shifted the focus to his free agency, where he remains as one of the most interesting names on the market.
In recent weeks, Beasley has been connected to a handful of teams. Among those to have reportedly checked in on him is the Pistons. While the basketball world awaits his decision, he teased a return to Detroit on social media.
Beasley has been very active on social media, recently proclaiming that his free agency decision was coming soon on his Instagram. Since then, he's been engaging with his fans on Snapchat. When one user commented on him playing for the Pistons again next season, the journeyman guard had an interesting response.
Off-court drama aside, the Pistons should be considering bringing back Beasley. He's proven he can thrive in their system as a kick-out option for star guard Cade Cunningham. On top of this, he was a strong veteran leader for the young squad.
Already with an open roster spot, Beasley is by far the best candidate on the market for Detroit in this final stretch of the offseason.
