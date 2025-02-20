Golden State Warriors Acquire Former Pistons Player
A temporary opportunity out West has come up for former Detroit Pistons veteran Kevin Knox.
On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they have signed Knox to a 10-Day contract. The veteran will get an opportunity to potentially showcase his skillset at the main level once again.
If Knox logs minutes with the Warriors, they will become the fifth team Knox has suited up for since entering the league in 2018 as a ninth-overall pick.
The Pistons had Knox on board for two different stints. In 2022, Knox signed with the Pistons and played in 42 games, coming off the bench for the rebuilding squad. He found success from the field, making 47 percent of his shots, marking a career-high.
Knox averaged six points and three rebounds during his first go-round with the Pistons. At the 2023 deadline, Knox was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-team deal.
With Portland, Knox appeared in 21 games. He produced nine points and three rebounds per game. While Knox planned for a return to Portland the following year, he was waived before the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season. By November, he re-joined the Pistons for a second stint.
Year two in Detroit would last 31 games for Knox. He collected 11 starts and spent 18 minutes on the floor per game. The veteran posted averages of seven points and two rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the field.
For the second season in a row, the Pistons moved Knox at the trade deadline. He was moved to the Utah Jazz in the trade that landed the Pistons Simone Fontecchio Knox wouldn’t suit up for the Jazz. He finished the 2023-2025 season in the G League with the Blazers’ affiliate. This year, he’s been competing with the Warriors’ affiliate.
