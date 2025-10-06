All Pistons

Growth of Pistons' Core Named Among NBA's Top Storylines

Which Pistons' player will take a step forward in 2026?

Kevin McCormick

Nov 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) celebrates a shot in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) celebrates a shot in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fresh off a 2025 season that shattered any and all expectations, the Detroit Pistons have solidified themselves as one of the NBA's new young and exciting teams. Now tasked with maintaining their upward trajectory, many are curious to see how they'll fare with real expectations being set for them.

As the Pistons attempt to keep blossoming into a contender in the Eastern Conference, internal growth is essential. Trajan Langdon remained committed to the young core in the offseason, opting not to make any drastic changes to the roster. This means that the Pistons' success will rely heavily on how much they've grown following another summer of training.

Last season, it was Cade Cunningham who made the major leap in their development to propel Detroit forward. The former No. 1 pick emerged as an All-NBA-level talent in just his fourth season, putting himself in the conversation with the league's top young stars.

Looking ahead to this season, the Pistons have numerous candidates who could have a breakout campaign in 2026.

Pistons Jalen Dure
Mar 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) and guard Jaden Ivey (23) jump in the air before the start of the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Before the action officially gets underway later this month, Fred Katz of The Athletic touched on a series of key storylines for the Eastern Conference in 2026. Among the things he is keeping a close eye on is which member of the Pistons will follow in Cunningham's footsteps and make a sizable developmental leap.

Among the players he cited who could take the next step is Jaden Ivey. The young guard looked to be having a career year last season, but things went off the rails when he suffered a broken leg in January.

If the positives continue — if Ivey nails a high volume of 3s, if the Cunningham-Ivey lineups wreck and the ones with Ivey running the bench unit sustain offensively — then the Pistons could vault into the next tier of the Eastern Conference.

Pistons Jalen Dure
Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks in the second half against the New York Knicks during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Katz also zeroed in on big man Jalen Duren, who is gearing up for his fourth season in Detroit.

Still just 21 years old, Duren is one of the league’s most prolific rebounders and lob finishers, but opposing offenses run constant pick-and-rolls at him, which can discombobulate Detroit’s otherwise staunch defense. He plays hard and got a tad smarter guarding behind screens near the end of last season, his third in the NBA.

The Pistons have found their primary pillar moving forward in Cunningham. Now, Detroit awaits to see which player can step up and prove to be a viable running mate for the All-Star guard. If nobody is able to make a case for themselves this season, Langdon could have a much different outlook on roster construction come next summer.

More Pistons On SI

J.B. Bickerstaff Has Good Problem to Have in Year 2 With Pistons

Pistons Predicted to Slightly Improve Amid Historic Turnaround

Karl-Anthony Towns Gives High Praise to The Detroit Pistons

One Developmental Leap Could Change Everything for Pistons

Pistons New Additions Impressed by Detroit's Tight-Knit Culture

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda.

Home/News