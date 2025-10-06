Growth of Pistons' Core Named Among NBA's Top Storylines
Fresh off a 2025 season that shattered any and all expectations, the Detroit Pistons have solidified themselves as one of the NBA's new young and exciting teams. Now tasked with maintaining their upward trajectory, many are curious to see how they'll fare with real expectations being set for them.
As the Pistons attempt to keep blossoming into a contender in the Eastern Conference, internal growth is essential. Trajan Langdon remained committed to the young core in the offseason, opting not to make any drastic changes to the roster. This means that the Pistons' success will rely heavily on how much they've grown following another summer of training.
Last season, it was Cade Cunningham who made the major leap in their development to propel Detroit forward. The former No. 1 pick emerged as an All-NBA-level talent in just his fourth season, putting himself in the conversation with the league's top young stars.
Looking ahead to this season, the Pistons have numerous candidates who could have a breakout campaign in 2026.
Before the action officially gets underway later this month, Fred Katz of The Athletic touched on a series of key storylines for the Eastern Conference in 2026. Among the things he is keeping a close eye on is which member of the Pistons will follow in Cunningham's footsteps and make a sizable developmental leap.
Among the players he cited who could take the next step is Jaden Ivey. The young guard looked to be having a career year last season, but things went off the rails when he suffered a broken leg in January.
If the positives continue — if Ivey nails a high volume of 3s, if the Cunningham-Ivey lineups wreck and the ones with Ivey running the bench unit sustain offensively — then the Pistons could vault into the next tier of the Eastern Conference.
Katz also zeroed in on big man Jalen Duren, who is gearing up for his fourth season in Detroit.
Still just 21 years old, Duren is one of the league’s most prolific rebounders and lob finishers, but opposing offenses run constant pick-and-rolls at him, which can discombobulate Detroit’s otherwise staunch defense. He plays hard and got a tad smarter guarding behind screens near the end of last season, his third in the NBA.
The Pistons have found their primary pillar moving forward in Cunningham. Now, Detroit awaits to see which player can step up and prove to be a viable running mate for the All-Star guard. If nobody is able to make a case for themselves this season, Langdon could have a much different outlook on roster construction come next summer.
More Pistons On SI
J.B. Bickerstaff Has Good Problem to Have in Year 2 With Pistons
Pistons Predicted to Slightly Improve Amid Historic Turnaround
Karl-Anthony Towns Gives High Praise to The Detroit Pistons
One Developmental Leap Could Change Everything for Pistons
Pistons New Additions Impressed by Detroit's Tight-Knit Culture