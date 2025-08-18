How Detroit Pistons Stack Up in Eastern Conference Outlook
After bouncing back during the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons are still viewed as playoff contenders after making their first postseason run in years.
According to Bleacher Report’s record predictions for the Eastern Conference, the Pistons are projected to be slightly better compared to last year.
With a 45-37 prediction, the Pistons would move up one spot in this scenario, locking in the fifth seed. Last year, the Pistons made the playoffs as the sixth seed, drawing a round-one battle against the New York Knicks.
"Each member of the young core headlined by All-Star creator Cade Cunningham should still be improving. He, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson have a chance to prove they can now provide the veteran leadership players such as Tobias Harris (who's still there) provided," BR's Andy Bailey wrote.
"And in an Eastern Conference playoff picture that could suddenly be missing the Celtics and Indiana Pacers, Detroit could be in the mix for a top-three seed."
Who Ranks Higher?
In the projected Eastern Conference outlook, the Pistons place one spot behind the Atlanta Hawks. In this case, the Hawks would be 47-35, finishing strong after an impressive offseason in the free agency market.
Another offseason winner is the Orlando Magic. Their move to acquire Desmond Bane from Memphis was regarded as one of the best deals this year. BR predicts a 49-33 ending for Orlando, which would help them lock up the third seed.
The top-two seeds aren’t surprising at all. The New York Knicks were one of the strongest teams in the East last year, so they are predicted to clear the 50-win mark this season under the new head coach, Mike Brown.
Detroit’s division rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are expected to take the top spot once again with an impressive 57-25 record. The Cavaliers might’ve struggled to find a postseason breakthrough last year, but they remain a strong team regardless of their playoff shortcomings.
The Other Pistons Rivals
Last year, the Central Division was stacked with postseason contenders. Three out of four teams made the playoffs without the Play-In Tournament.
According to the prediction, the Bucks still make it in this case as the sixth seed with a 45-37 record. Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the NBA’s top players, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding his supporting case.
The Indiana Pacers have a bright future after making two Eastern Conference Finals runs in a row, including one victory, but an Achilles tear for Tyrese Haliburton will sideline the All-Star guard for the entire 2025-2026 NBA season. The Pacers are expected to take a big step back, placing 10th with a 36-46 record.
