How Luka Doncic's Extension Stacks Up With Pistons' Star

Luka Doncic got paid again. How does his Lakers deal compare to Cade Cunningham's?

Justin Grasso

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic became the latest NBA superstar to ink a major extension this offseason. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers struck a deal with their in-season acquisition.

How does Luka’s new extension compare to Detroit Pistons star, Cade Cunningham?

Last year, the Pistons gambled on the future of Cunningham. Following his third season in the NBA, Detroit’s revamped front office decided it would be best to lock him in long-term. As a result, Cunningham landed a deal that would soon become comparable to someone like Doncic.

Cade Cunningham Piston
May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cade Cunningham’s Contract Breakdown

This season, Cunningham is slated to make $46.3 million. He’s under contract for the following four seasons, as the extension kicks in this year.

  • 25-26: $46.3 million
  • 26-27: $50.1 million
  • 27-28: $53.8 Million
  • 28-29: $57.5 Million
  • 29-30: $61.2 Million

(Contract Details via Spotrac)

Cunningham landed his deal after a 62-game season with the Pistons. He shot 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from three, while averaging 23 points per game. Along with his scoring, Cunningham produced four points and eight assists per game.

The star guard followed up with an impressive year—his best yet since becoming the top pick in 2021.

Cunningham appeared in 70 games, averaging 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. He shot 47 percent from the field and hit on 36 percent of his threes in 70 games.

Luka Donci
Mar 9, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) receives congratulations from guard A.J. Lawson (9) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic’s New Deal Estimations

The former Dallas Mavericks star made a lot of money out in Texas. The Slovenian superstar has made his mark on the league since joining the Mavs in 2018.

Although Dallas gave up on Doncic by sending him to the Lakers, Luka remains one of the most prominent scorers in the game. Therefore, he earned quite a notable extension from the Lakers, which will pick up next year.

  • 26-27: $49.6 Million
  • 27-28: $53.6 Million
  • 28-29: $57.5 Million (Player Opt)

(Contract Details via Spotrac)

This season, Doncic is slated to make $45.9 million. For the first two years of his deal, Cunningham will make slightly more in Detroit. By the time the 2027-2028 season gets here, Doncic and Cunningham will have contracts that are quite similar.

Since joining the Lakers, Doncic has averaged 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, while shooting 35 percent from three. Throughout his career, Doncic has averaged 29 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

