How Luka Doncic's Extension Stacks Up With Pistons' Star
Luka Doncic became the latest NBA superstar to ink a major extension this offseason. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers struck a deal with their in-season acquisition.
How does Luka’s new extension compare to Detroit Pistons star, Cade Cunningham?
Last year, the Pistons gambled on the future of Cunningham. Following his third season in the NBA, Detroit’s revamped front office decided it would be best to lock him in long-term. As a result, Cunningham landed a deal that would soon become comparable to someone like Doncic.
Cade Cunningham’s Contract Breakdown
This season, Cunningham is slated to make $46.3 million. He’s under contract for the following four seasons, as the extension kicks in this year.
- 25-26: $46.3 million
- 26-27: $50.1 million
- 27-28: $53.8 Million
- 28-29: $57.5 Million
- 29-30: $61.2 Million
(Contract Details via Spotrac)
Cunningham landed his deal after a 62-game season with the Pistons. He shot 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from three, while averaging 23 points per game. Along with his scoring, Cunningham produced four points and eight assists per game.
The star guard followed up with an impressive year—his best yet since becoming the top pick in 2021.
Cunningham appeared in 70 games, averaging 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. He shot 47 percent from the field and hit on 36 percent of his threes in 70 games.
Luka Doncic’s New Deal Estimations
The former Dallas Mavericks star made a lot of money out in Texas. The Slovenian superstar has made his mark on the league since joining the Mavs in 2018.
Although Dallas gave up on Doncic by sending him to the Lakers, Luka remains one of the most prominent scorers in the game. Therefore, he earned quite a notable extension from the Lakers, which will pick up next year.
- 26-27: $49.6 Million
- 27-28: $53.6 Million
- 28-29: $57.5 Million (Player Opt)
(Contract Details via Spotrac)
This season, Doncic is slated to make $45.9 million. For the first two years of his deal, Cunningham will make slightly more in Detroit. By the time the 2027-2028 season gets here, Doncic and Cunningham will have contracts that are quite similar.
Since joining the Lakers, Doncic has averaged 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, while shooting 35 percent from three. Throughout his career, Doncic has averaged 29 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.
