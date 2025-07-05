How Much Heat Will Pay Ex-Pistons Sharpshooter Next Season?
Soon, the Miami Heat will acquire Simone Fontecchio from the Detroit Pistons.
Recently, the two teams got on the phone and struck a trade, which will swap out Fontecchio for the veteran sharpshooter, Duncan Robinson.
The Heat were expected to potentially lose Robinson as he exercised his early termination option and became a free agent earlier this week. While a return to Miami on a different deal was certainly an option, a lot of smoke was growing around a potential swap between the Heat and the Pistons.
Eventually, the Heat and the Pistons agreed. Fontecchio sent a farewell message to the Pistons and the fan base and will soon pack for South Beach.
via simofonte_: 🇺🇸Thank you, Detroit, for this beautiful journey. Thanks to my former teammates, a young and talented group with a bright future ahead. I’m sure great things are coming for you! 🤌🤌🤌 To the management and coaching staff: thank you for helping bring back the energy and culture this franchise deserves 🙌 And to all the Pistons fans, thank you for making me feel at home from day one. You are the heartbeat of Detroit, and I’ll carry your love with me into this new adventure ❤️ #NenMellà
A Look at Fontecchio’s Contract
The Heat are picking up Fontecchio on an expiring deal at the end of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
This season, the Heat will owe Fontecchio $8.3 million for the season. Next summer, he’s set to become a free agent for the second time in three years.
During the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Utah Jazz traded Fontecchio to the Pistons. A short run in Detroit was impressive enough for the Pistons to offer Fontecchio a two-year deal. At the time, Fontecchio signed for a guarantee of $16 million. He made an estimated $7.6 million last season with the Pistons.
During his first full season with the Pistons, Fontecchio posted averages of six points, three rebounds, and one assist. He shot 34 percent from three on three attempts per game.
Since entering the NBA as a 27-year-old in 2022, Fontecchio has appeared in 193 games. He has produced eight points while shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc in three years.
