Important Dates Set for Pistons’ NBA Cup Action
On Wednesday, the NBA announced the key dates for the Detroit Pistons’ 2025-2026 Emirates NBA Cup.
The team will tip off its tournament run on November 7, on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.
Tickets for the two home games in Detroit hit the market at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, August 13.
A Look at the Pistons’ 2025-2026 NBA Cup Schedule
- November 7 | at Brooklyn Nets | 7:30 PM ET
- November 14 | vs Philadelphia 76ers | 7:30 PM ET
- November 26 | at Boston Celtics | 5:00 PM ET
- November 28 | vs Orlando Magic | 7:30 PM ET
Cade Cunningham and the Pistons ended up in a group with just two playoff teams from last season. The Boston Celtics were looking to get back to the NBA Finals to defend their title.
Instead, the Celtics ended up dropping out in the second round, losing to the New York Knicks, who defeated Detroit in six games during the first round.
Next season will be an odd year for the Celtics, who cut ties with multiple members of their championship team. In addition, Jayson Tatum will spend the season recovering from a major Achilles injury, which he suffered during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
The Orlando Magic are a team that the Pistons beat out in the standings last year. After the Magic secured the seventh seed in the Play-In Tournament, they came up short against the Celtics in the first round. This summer, the Magic made some notable moves and have been praised as one of the most improved teams on paper heading into the 2025-2026 season.
The Sixers and the Nets were among the NBA’s lottery participants. The Nets finished the year with a 26-56 record, which placed them 12th in the East. As for the Sixers, they wrapped up the season with a 24-58 record. They ended up with the third-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
While the Sixers struggled last year, a lot of their issues can be blamed on injuries to core pieces. They aren’t guaranteed to bounce back next year, but there is a possibility they will be back in playoff contention after missing the postseason for the first time in seven years.
Last year, the Pistons did well in the group stage of NBA Cup play, but they weren’t able to advance to the Las Vegas phase. With a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pistons finished 3-1. The Bucks advanced, beating out Detroit, Miami, Toronto, and Indiana.
