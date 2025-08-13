All Pistons

Important Dates Set for Pistons’ NBA Cup Action

The NBA has announced the Detroit Pistons' NBA Cup dates.

Justin Grasso

Nov 15, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) wearing the Emirate NBA Cup shirt warms up against the Toronto Raptors during the pregame warmup at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) wearing the Emirate NBA Cup shirt warms up against the Toronto Raptors during the pregame warmup at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday, the NBA announced the key dates for the Detroit Pistons’ 2025-2026 Emirates NBA Cup.

The team will tip off its tournament run on November 7, on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

Tickets for the two home games in Detroit hit the market at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, August 13.

A Look at the Pistons’ 2025-2026 NBA Cup Schedule

Cade Cunningha
Oct 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin (16) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
  • November 7 | at Brooklyn Nets | 7:30 PM ET
  • November 14 | vs Philadelphia 76ers | 7:30 PM ET
  • November 26 | at Boston Celtics | 5:00 PM ET
  • November 28 | vs Orlando Magic | 7:30 PM ET
Cade Cunningha
Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons ended up in a group with just two playoff teams from last season. The Boston Celtics were looking to get back to the NBA Finals to defend their title.

Instead, the Celtics ended up dropping out in the second round, losing to the New York Knicks, who defeated Detroit in six games during the first round.

Next season will be an odd year for the Celtics, who cut ties with multiple members of their championship team. In addition, Jayson Tatum will spend the season recovering from a major Achilles injury, which he suffered during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

The Orlando Magic are a team that the Pistons beat out in the standings last year. After the Magic secured the seventh seed in the Play-In Tournament, they came up short against the Celtics in the first round. This summer, the Magic made some notable moves and have been praised as one of the most improved teams on paper heading into the 2025-2026 season.

The Sixers and the Nets were among the NBA’s lottery participants. The Nets finished the year with a 26-56 record, which placed them 12th in the East. As for the Sixers, they wrapped up the season with a 24-58 record. They ended up with the third-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

While the Sixers struggled last year, a lot of their issues can be blamed on injuries to core pieces. They aren’t guaranteed to bounce back next year, but there is a possibility they will be back in playoff contention after missing the postseason for the first time in seven years.

Last year, the Pistons did well in the group stage of NBA Cup play, but they weren’t able to advance to the Las Vegas phase. With a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pistons finished 3-1. The Bucks advanced, beating out Detroit, Miami, Toronto, and Indiana.

More Pistons on SI

Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List

Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame

NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions

Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury

Nuggets Veteran Gets Candid About Pistons Experience

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News