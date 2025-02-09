Injured Pistons Star Makes Rare Appearance Before Sixers Game
On Friday morning, the Detroit Pistons had one of their injured stars make a rare appearance at the team’s shootaround session.
Reporters in attendance saw Jaden Ivey, who was sporting a walking boot, having conversations with trainers. The Pistons recently offered an update on Ivey.
“Jaden Ivey continues to progress in his return from a broken left fibula that was suffered on January 1 vs. Orlando. He has transitioned to a walking boot and has begun light weight-bearing activity. Ivey’s progress will be updated in another four weeks as weight-bearing and basketball activities continue to evolve during the rehabilitation process.”
Before the final day of the NBA’s trade window opened, Ivey took to Instagram to offer an update of his own with encouraging messages. The young veteran was walking while in water as a part of his recovery process.
The Pistons haven’t ruled out Ivey for the rest of the year, but it’s clear he’s still a long way from returning if he is given the chance to resume his season.
When Ivey left the court on New Year’s Day, he wrapped up his 30th game of the season. He’s been posting career-high averages in shooting and scoring departments, with 18 points per game on 41 percent shooting from three.
The Pistons are confident in Ivey’s long-term fit after seeing him thrive through the first half of the season alongside Cade Cunningham. Being that he’s 22 years old and dealing with the first major setback of his career, Ivey and the Pistons will take his recovery slow to make sure he’s in great shape long-term.
