Jalen Duren Leads Victor Wemnbanyama in Key Stat
Jalen Duren is in good statistical company when it comes to players under the age of 25. In fact, Duren places over San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama in having the most double-doubles by a player under 25 since the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season.
According to The Lead, the top three in the category are Duren, Wembanyama, and Houston Rockets forward Alperen Sengun.
via @TheLeadSM: Most double-doubles by a player under age 25 since the beginning of last season:
75 - Jalen Duren
71 - Wemby
65 - Alperen Sengun
63 - Tyrese Haliburton
51 - Evan Mobley
45 - Scottie Barnes
41 - Cade Cunningham
39 - Jalen Johnson
Duren is 21.
At the start of year three, Duren had a hard time dodging criticism. Admittedly, the 21-year-old big man was off to a slow start. Once he acknowledged that, he turned his play up a few notches. Since then, Duren has joined young standouts like Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jaden Ivey in taking a leap of progression.
This year, Duren has 32 double-doubles. That’s half of the games he’s played. In 63 matchups, Duren has posted averages of 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and one block per game. From the field, he’s connected on 70 percent of his attempts.
When it comes to total double-double leaders this season alone, Duren falls just outside of the top ten. Right in front of LeBron James, Duren is 12th. He leads the Pistons in that category, with Cade Cunningham trailing at No. 19. To no surprise, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic leads the way with 51 double-doubles on the year.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group