JB Bickerstaff Makes Statement on Winning NBA Award
Every month, the NBA crowns two head coaches for being the best for games played during that 28-31-day span. With February in the rearview, Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff was acknowledged as the top coach of the Eastern Conference after the team found plenty of success through 12 games.
Ahead of the Pistons’ Monday night matchup against the Utah Jazz, Bickerstaff discussed his first NBA honor since taking over as the head coach of the Pistons, giving credit to his entire staff and roster for making it happen.
“I don’t see it as an individual award,” Bickerstaff told reporters in Utah.
“I see it as a collection of all of the things that everybody that’s worked with these guys and then the work that the guys have done, it’s a representation of that. This isn’t just about one person at any point in time. Everything that we do is about the collective. If the collective doesn’t do the job, individuals don’t get recognized. So, this award—whatever you want to call it—is about the group. It’s about the guys, it’s about the assistant coaches and the work that they put in with the guys. Medical, the work that they put in to get the guys on the floor. Strength coaches. Like, it’s all a part of that. Once the collective does its job, then the recognition comes.”
The Pistons went 9-3 through February. Leading up to last Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, the Pistons were in the midst of an eight-game winning streak, which tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the longest-active string of wins. The Nuggets managed to put an end to it, giving the Cavs the crown.
Still, Bickerstaff and the Pistons’ success surely did not go unnoticed through February. As many wondered if the Pistons could make it through the All-Star break and maintain their position as potential playoff contenders, Bickerstaff, and his team continue to prove they could be a threat in the postseason.
Heading into Utah on Monday, the Pistons held a 34-27 record on the year, which placed them comfortably in the playoff picture as they sat sixth in the Eastern Conference. For that, Bickerstaff is gaining recognition for having a hand in turning a 14-68 team into a team with a ticket to the playoffs, barring a late-season collapse.
