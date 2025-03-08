Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update Before Pistons-Warriors
There won’t be a return to action for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga on Saturday night. With the Detroit Pistons in town, the veteran standout will remain on the sidelines.
For a large portion of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Kuminga has dealt with an ankle sprain. His last outing came against the Memphis Grizzlies back on January 4. At the time, Kuminga checked in for 15 minutes and shot 4-6 from the field to score 13 points.
Saturday’s game will mark the 30th absence for Kuminga this year. While the Warriors seemed optimistic about Kuminga’s return coming very soon, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr recently revealed the Warriors are realizing their initial timeline was inaccurate.
via @anthonyVslater: Jonathan Kuminga scrimmaged yesterday. He’s at late stage of ankle recovery. There was some hope he’d come back on this road trip, but green light hasn’t come yet.
Steve Kerr: “He has to feel right. He has to feel healthy. He has to feel explosive. We can’t rush that.”
This season, Kuminga has appeared in just 32 games for the Warriors. Before going down, the veteran standout averaged 17 points on 46 percent shooting from the field. He was also producing five rebounds, two assists, and one block per game.
At the start of the season, Kuminga was viewed as a potential trade candidate for Golden State. Before going down with an ankle setback, the trade talks faded as Kuminga settled in. Now, the Warriors are hoping to have him back soon for their playoff push and beyond.
For the time being, Kuminga remains out. The Pistons and the Warriors will battle it out at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.
