Kendrick Perkins' Bold Statement After Pistons Brawl vs Timberwolves
During the late 1980s and early 1990s, the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons wreaked havoc on the NBA with their smash-mouth, in-your-face style of play. Following the team's latest matchup, one former player turned analyst feels they've recovered the franchise's old identity.
The Pistons have been a hot topic in basketball over the past 24 hours following their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Things drastically escalated early in the second quarter after Ron Holland and Naz Reid started trash-talking one another. The two teams then got into a massive pile-up that ended up spilling out into the crowd.
By the end of the viral brawl, a total of seven players ended up being ejected from the game. It not only included players, but coaches as well.
As expected, this altercation ended up being a major talking point across the NBA. Among those to react to what unfolded was Kendrick Perkins. He actually liked what he saw from the Pistons, stating that this group has brought back an identity many have grown accustomed to seeing in Detroit.
"The Detroit Pistons are back," Perkins said. "There the biggest surprise in this NBA season. Also, on top of that, they have embodied the culture of the Pistons...I love it."
As of now, there have been no updates regarding possible fines and suspensions that could come from this altercation. The timing is not great for Detroit, as their next matchup against the OKC Thunder was flexed to national television.
Following the brawl and ejections, the Pistons fell short of having the last laugh against the Timberwolves. They'd go on to lose the matchup by a final score of 123-104.