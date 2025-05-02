Knicks Coach Issues Heavy Praise for Detroit Pistons
As the third seed in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks might’ve been the favorites in their first-round series, but the Detroit Pistons certainly weren’t an easy six-seed.
After a disappointing 14-68 season, the Pistons had a total turnaround in 2024-2025. The young roster added a few key veterans, along with a new head coach, and the Pistons took on a new identity. The Pistons should be happy with making the playoffs, regardless, but they weren’t a team that seemed just happy to be there.
The Knicks had their hands full. After New York completed the closeout in Game 6, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau went out of his way to acknowledge just how difficult the series was.
“First, I just want to start off by congratulating the Pistons,” Thibodeau told reporters. “JB [Bickerstaff] and the staff did an incredible job all year long. They had a terrific season. Incredibly tough series.”
After the first set of games at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Pistons and the Knicks were split 1-1. When the Pistons hosted their first playoff game since 2019, the energy in the building alone wasn’t enough to prevent the Knicks from taking home-court advantage back.
Game 4 was a matchup that swung the momentum. The Pistons nearly completed a comeback, but came up short with a one-point loss. Although the NBA admitted a game-changing mistake on the final shot, which would’ve given the Pistons three free throws to close out the game, the Knicks took a commanding 3-1 series lead instead.
Both teams put on exceptional performances away from home. In the first elimination game of the series, the Pistons defeated the Knicks at MSG for the second time in the series. The Game 6 battle was once again a matchup that went down to the wire and was decided by one possession. The Knicks defeated the Pistons by three points, winning the series 4-2.