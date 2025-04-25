Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Tips Cap to Detroit Pistons' Home Crowd
On Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons' first-round matchup with the New York Knicks shifted to Little Caesars Arena for the first time. Following another hyper-competitive matchup, one opposing star tipped his cap to the crowd.
Between their six-year playoff drought and historic turnaround this season, the Pistons' home crowd added to the atmosphere from the opening tip. They remained engaged all night and zeroed in on a handful of Knicks players. Among those who got it the worst was All-Star guard Jalen Brunson.
It started off small, with the crowd booing Brunson every time he got the ball. However, it quickly escalated over the course of the evening. By the end, they were chanting his name with profanities.
Even with their crowd providing a heightened atmosphere, the Pistons were unable to take care of business on their home floor. Things once again went down to the wire, with Cade Cunningham and company coming up just short. The Knicks narrowly escaped with a 118-116 victory, taking a 2-1 lead in the series.
While speaking with the media postgame, Brunson was asked about the treatment he received from the Detroit crowd. He applauded them for their efforts and ability to give the Pistons a true homecourt advantage.
"I give them a lot of credit," Brunson said. "They made an environment special for their home team. We just found a way to win the game but that was definitely a lot so got to give a lot of credit to them."
Brunson was a major catalyst in the Knicks' Game 3 win, finishing with 30 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. 12 of his points game in the fourth quarter alone just days after he received the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award.
Trailing in the series again, the Pistons will regroup and attempt to even things up once again. These teams will square off next on Sunday afternoon in a pivotal Game 4.