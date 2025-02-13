Lakers Legend Shares Positive Thoughts on Pistons Trade Pickup
The 2025 NBA trade deadline wasn’t super eventful for the Detroit Pistons this season, but they made enough moves to believe they got better without taking a home-run swing.
Taking part in multi-team trades, the Pistons had a lot of moving parts down to the buzzer. In the end, they acquired two new players, with both of them coming from the Golden State Warriors.
Lindy Waters and Dennis Schroder were both Detroit-bound after the Warriors made a big move to take on Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson specifically mentioned the latter pickup for the Pistons as a “quiet, but fantastic” trade he was fond of after the deadline.
via @MagicJohnson: “Two quiet, but fantastic trades are DeAndre Hunter going to the Cavaliers and Bogdan Bogdonavic heading to the Clippers from the Hawks! Both will step in and benefit their teams. I also like Dennis Schroeder moving to the Pistons, especially with Jaden Ivey’s season-ending injury.”
Heading into the deadline, the Pistons recognized they could use some help in the backcourt. With Jaden Ivey out and recovering from surgery, the Pistons missed a critical scorer alongside Cade Cunningham, who could take over the point guard spot with the one-time All-Star off the floor.
Schroder has more than enough experience to fill the void as long as Ivey is out. While Johnson notes Ivey’s injury is “season-ending,” that has not been confirmed just yet. Currently, Ivey is set to be evaluated again in a little under a month. By then, the team should have a better idea of whether his return will come this season or not.
In his 12th NBA season, Schroder suits up for his third team this year. In Brooklyn, he posted averages of 18 points, three rebounds, and seven assists per game. When he got to Golden State, his short stint consisted of 11 points per game, along with four assists.
Schroder got his first taste of action in Detroit on Sunday. The Pistons will continue this week with a two-game stretch on the road against the Chicago Bulls.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade