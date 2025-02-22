Lakers Suggested as Potential Trade Suitor for Pistons Big Man
The Los Angeles Lakers were involved in two of the most shocking scenarios at the 2025 NBA trade deadline. They made the league’s most shocking trade of the decade by sending their star big man, Anthony Davis, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the young superstar, Luka Doncic.
LA’s final big move involved a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to land the veteran big man Mark Williams. All players involved in the deal departed to join their new markets before it ultimately fell through.
The Lakers are expected to go on the hunt for a big man over the summer. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha suggests that Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren could be a player they target, considering they were reportedly making calls to the Pistons’ front office to check on the former first-rounder’s availability.
“Detroit didn’t want to give him up—the Lakers inquired about it,” Buha reported on Buha’s Block. “However, you never know; things could change in the summer.”
Any team that attempted to trade for a young Pistons player, who was recently drafted in the first round, was certainly making a Hail Mary attempt. The Pistons might be in the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture, but they are still operating like a team in the late stages of a rebuild.
The Pistons weren’t exactly buyers or sellers at the deadline. Outside of acquiring two bench players in Dennis Schroder and Lindy Waters, the Pistons had more of a hold strategy. Keep the chemistry strong while continuing to learn more about the development of their homegrown prospects.
Duren had a slow start to the year, but he’s been a valuable contributor for most of the season. In 52 games, the center has averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds, making nearly 70 percent of his field goals.
With Duren locked in for another season in 2025-2026, the Pistons don’t have to rush to move him if they don’t see him as a fit in their long-term plans. Being that he’s just 21 years old, it’s hard to imagine they would be willing to part ways with him as early as this summer.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade