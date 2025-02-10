Lonzo Ball Misses Practice Ahead of Bulls-Pistons Matchup
As the Detroit Pistons gear up for a back-to-back set against the Chicago Bulls, they’ll have to monitor the status of one of their opponent’s key players.
Chicago guard Lonzo Ball was not a participant in Monday’s practice. According to reports, Ball is dealing with an illness, putting his Tuesday night status against the Pistons in jeopardy.
It’s unclear if Ball will be a part of the matchups at all.
If Ball can’t get the nod to play on Tuesday, it would mark his third absence in a row for the Bulls. When the Bulls paid a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 5, Ball was ruled out ahead of the 19-point loss.
Three nights later, the Bulls hosted the Golden State Warriors. Once again, Chicago came up way short with a 21-point loss and didn’t have Ball on the court for the action.
The last time Ball played was during the Bulls’ February 4 matchup against the Miami Heat. Ball started and checked in for 28 minutes. He struggled from the field, making just two of his nine shots and scoring five points.
While Ball has avoided notable setbacks since his 15-game stretch of absences back in November, Chicago is still taking it easy with him after he returned from a two-year recovery. Even if Ball is cleared for one of the two matchups between Detroit and Chicago this week, he’s highly unlikely to play in both, as Ball has been out for back-to-back sets this season.
Since returning, Ball has appeared in 30 games for the Bulls. He’s been posting averages of seven points, four assists, and three rebounds. The veteran guard has knocked down 34 percent of his threes on five attempts per game.
The Bulls and the Pistons will tip-off at 8 PM ET on Tuesday.
