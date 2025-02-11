Lonzo Ball’s Official Playing Status for Bulls-Pistons
Tuesday night’s action between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls will miss a key player.
According to the official NBA injury report, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been ruled out. The veteran guard was ruled out with an illness on the eve of the matchup.
On Monday, the Bulls took the practice court to begin preparing for a tough back-to-back against the Pistons. Ball was notably not a participant, according to reports. At that point, he was in danger of missing the action, and the Bulls later confirmed that was the case
Tuesday’s game will mark the third absence in a row for Ball. When the Bulls took on the Miami Heat on February 4, Ball checked in for 28 minutes. He struggled with his shot, hitting just two of his nine field goals to score five points. Although Ball struggled, the Bulls won by nine points against Miami.
On February 5, Ball was ruled out for the first time since January 19. In a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Pistons dropped the outing with a 19-point loss.
The trend continued for the following game. Ball missed another matchup, and the Bulls missed an opportunity to take down the Golden State Warriors, as they lost by 21 points.
With the Pistons and the Bulls set for back-to-back matchups this week, Ball could be targeting a Wednesday night return to the lineup. The Bulls have to take his situation day by day.
This season, Ball started the year off as a reserve. Coming off of a two-season absence due to a knee injury, the Bulls eased Ball back into a normal role. With critical changes taking place recently, Ball has landed in a position to be a full-time starter for Chicago again.
Over the past eight games, Ball has been averaging 25 minutes as a starter. The Bulls star has produced nine points, four rebounds, and three assists per game.
