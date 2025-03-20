Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Ignites Altercation With Pistons Rookie
The Detroit Pistons are looking to hand the Miami Heat another loss on Wednesday night. With the Heat having the second-longest active losing streak in the NBA at the moment, they are playing with a chip on their shoulder. As expected, the Pistons are responding with chippy play of their own.
Detroit rookie Ron Holland was tempted on Wednesday night after getting pushed over by Miami sharpshooter Duncan Robinson. Never one to back down, Holland got up and immediately got in the face of Robinson, which caused players to run over and intervene.
With the situation resolved quickly, nothing got out of hand. However, both players received technical fouls for the incident. Ron Holland stayed fired up from the situation and put that good energy into his play on the court.
At halftime, Holland had seven points with 3-4 shooting from the field. He was tied with Malik Beasley in being a lead scorer in the second unit.
Since getting selected fifth overall by the Pistons during the 2024 NBA Draft, Holland has earned an immediate role coming off the bench for JB Bickerstaff’s team in Detroit.
The former NBA G League Ignite standout immediately established himself as a fiery player who never backs down. Holland matches the defensive intensity Bickerstaff was looking to instill since he took over for Monty Williams ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Wednesday’s game became Holland’s 70th of the year. In an average of 15 minutes of action, Holland has posted averages of six points, three rebounds, and one assist per game. While the three-point shot is still a work in progress for Holland, the rookie has made 60 percent of his twos through his first season.
