All Pistons

NBA Analyst Gets Critical of Ex-Pistons Player’s New Deal

An NBA analyst recently got critical of Dennis Schroder's post-Pistons deal.

Justin Grasso

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) and New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) are separated by referees Ray Acosta (54) and Josh Tiven (58) during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) and New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) are separated by referees Ray Acosta (54) and Josh Tiven (58) during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into the offseason, the Detroit Pistons had three key players hitting the free agency market in Tim Hardaway Jr., Malik Beasley, and Dennis Schroder.

There was a level of interest in retaining all of those guys, although bringing back two of them was the most realistic scenario for Detroit.

In the end, the Pistons moved on from all three. Hardaway signed a one-year deal to join the Denver Nuggets. Malik Beasley has been dealing with an off-court investigation, which has placed his contract discussions on hold just two days before free agency opened.

Dennis Schroder wanted to remain in Detroit, but those discussions broke down. Eventually, Schroder received an offer from the Sacramento Kings, and a sign-and-trade between the Kings and the Pistons took place.

Detroit loses Schroder, but the prominent NBA analyst Zach Lowe claims that isn’t exactly a bad thing, considering the amount of money Schroder will make off the Kings.

“They lost Schroder—wildly overpaid by the Kings—no clue what was going on with that contract,” Lowe stated.

According to Spotrac, Schroder will make $44 million over three years with the Kings. He’ll be on that contract through his age 34 season, playing for his 10th NBA team.

Analysis of the Detroit Pistons’ Offseason

Not only does Lowe claim to like the idea of avoiding matching Schroder’s deal from Sacramento, but he claims that the Pistons had a solid offseason, even with all of the sudden obstacles getting in their way.

“They’re replacing [Schroder] with a guy that I think is one of the most intriguing and important young players in the league in Jaden Ivey,” Lowe continued.

Jaden Ive
Nov 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“Ivey comes back from injury, becomes Dennis Schroder, although I think they are going to start Ivey, then stagger him with Cade. Caris LeVert replaces Hardaway Jr. Duncan Robinson replaces Malik Beasley. All the young guys get a year older. A year more of experience. I kind of think that is, at worst, a wash.”

Lowe is convinced the Pistons could be better in 2025-2026. They showed a substantial amount of improvement from the 2023-2024 NBA season last year. Now, they are looking to maintain their position as Eastern Conference contenders after clinching the sixth seed last season.

Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency

Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract

Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement

Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons

Pistons’ Paul Reed Decision Receives Questionable Grade

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News