NBA Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Detroit Pistons Coach
Lately, JJ Redick has gained some steam as a potential Coach of the Year candidate for the job he’s done with the Los Angeles Lakers. NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith believes that the title should belong to Detroit Pistons head coach, JB Bickerstaff.
“JB Bickerstaff is the Coach of the Year,” Smith said on ESPN this week.
“I can’t believe—I am shell-shocked at what I have seen from Detroit. I am so happy for Malik Beasley. Cade Cunningham, this brother is averaging over 25 [points] per game. He’s averaging over nine assists per game. This brother is special.”
Bickerstaff wrapped up a tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers following the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He inherited a Pistons team that had just 14 wins last year under the first-year head coach, Monty Williams. Despite having several years left on his contract, Williams was not retained.
The Pistons job wasn’t an attractive one to the public heading into the 2024-2025 season, but Bickerstaff took his chances. After the All-Star break, the Pistons are not only in the postseason picture, but they are looking to avoid the Play-In by making the playoffs straight-up.
“You’re looking at the Pistons; they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference right now, and they would avoid the Play-In,” Smith added, “This is the year after they went 14-68 with a 28-game losing streak, ok? I’m looking at that. I’m looking at them ending a 12-game skid against Boston two nights after ending a 10-game skid against the Clippers.”
Detroit possesses a 33-26 record going into their Friday night battle against the Denver Nuggets. They have won eight games in a row, which is tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the longest active winning streak in the entire NBA.
Reddick will certainly get his fair share of consideration, as will several other candidates, such as Bickerstaff’s Cleveland replacement, Kenny Atkinson. As long as the Pistons can keep their pace, Bickerstaff has a strong case.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group