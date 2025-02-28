All Pistons

NBA Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Detroit Pistons Coach

Stephen A. Smith believes JB Bickerstaff should be favored to win Coach of the Year.

Justin Grasso

Feb 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks with guard Cade Cunningham (2) during a Charlotte Hornets foul shot in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks with guard Cade Cunningham (2) during a Charlotte Hornets foul shot in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Lately, JJ Redick has gained some steam as a potential Coach of the Year candidate for the job he’s done with the Los Angeles Lakers. NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith believes that the title should belong to Detroit Pistons head coach, JB Bickerstaff.

“JB Bickerstaff is the Coach of the Year,” Smith said on ESPN this week.

“I can’t believe—I am shell-shocked at what I have seen from Detroit. I am so happy for Malik Beasley. Cade Cunningham, this brother is averaging over 25 [points] per game. He’s averaging over nine assists per game. This brother is special.”

Bickerstaff wrapped up a tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers following the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He inherited a Pistons team that had just 14 wins last year under the first-year head coach, Monty Williams. Despite having several years left on his contract, Williams was not retained.

The Pistons job wasn’t an attractive one to the public heading into the 2024-2025 season, but Bickerstaff took his chances. After the All-Star break, the Pistons are not only in the postseason picture, but they are looking to avoid the Play-In by making the playoffs straight-up.

JB Bickerstaf
Feb 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons newly acquired guard, Dennis Schroder (17), talks with Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff in the second quarter of their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

“You’re looking at the Pistons; they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference right now, and they would avoid the Play-In,” Smith added, “This is the year after they went 14-68 with a 28-game losing streak, ok? I’m looking at that. I’m looking at them ending a 12-game skid against Boston two nights after ending a 10-game skid against the Clippers.”

Detroit possesses a 33-26 record going into their Friday night battle against the Denver Nuggets. They have won eight games in a row, which is tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the longest active winning streak in the entire NBA.

Reddick will certainly get his fair share of consideration, as will several other candidates, such as Bickerstaff’s Cleveland replacement, Kenny Atkinson. As long as the Pistons can keep their pace, Bickerstaff has a strong case.

