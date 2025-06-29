NBA Blockbuster Trade Delivered Reunion For Former Pistons
The New Orleans Pelicans’ front office has a connection with the Detroit Pistons. After Joe Dumars stepped down from his role within the league’s office, he decided to work for a franchise again. One of Dumars’ first orders of business was to bring Troy Weaver, the former General Manager of the Pistons.
As the Pelicans got to work on making some notable moves on the roster, they traded for an old friend of Weaver’s by landing the veteran forward, Saddiq Bey.
In a blockbuster deal, which included Jordan Poole and CJ McCollum, Bey was included. He was sent to New Orleans ahead of the 2025-2026 season.
Bey’s been recovering from an ACL tear over the past year. During his stint with the Atlanta Hawks, Bey was injured in early March. Despite being a free agent in the offseason last year, Bey received a notable three-year deal from the Washington Wizards, which was worth $20 million. He spent the 2024-2025 NBA season rehabbing with the Wizards. He never debuted for the team before getting moved.
During Bey’s latest playing season, he appeared in 63 games with the Hawks. The veteran guard produced 14 points per game while shooting 32 percent from the field. He also averaged seven assists per game.
Still, Bey’s best years were during his 204-game stretch with the Pistons. At the time, Bey averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists. He knocked down 36 percent of his threes on seven attempts per game. As the Pelicans retool their roster around Zion Williamson, Bey will offer a helping hand once he’s fully healthy.
