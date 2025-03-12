NBA Fans Defend Detroit Pistons After Shaq’s Hot Take
When it comes to the Detroit Pistons, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is not impressed.
Despite going from a 14-68 season to potentially punching their ticket to the 2025 NBA Playoffs without having to go through the NBA Play-In Tournament, O’Neal isn’t moved. Not only does Shaq believe the Pistons are not championship contenders, but he finds them to be a boring squad.
“You want to brag about a team that’s 32-26? Stop it,” Shaq told Adam Lefkoe on ‘The Big Podcast.’ “That’s not success. 40-20. We talked about it. Bro, Detroit Pistons ain’t winning no [expletive] championship. Stop it.”
Shaq ruffled many feathers on social media with his comments this week. As the Pistons have been widely regarded as one of the most entertaining teams throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the organization had many defenders on social media on Tuesday.
via @nsitto2: That Shaq video of him hating on the Detroit Pistons for absolutely no reason is exactly what LeBron James meant by the older generation just loves to hate on the new generation of basketball. Such a shame. NBA media needs to be better.
via @IAmEricVincent: This is why the league and why NBA media coverage is suffering. Shaq’s just ripping the #Pistons with no real logic and clearly doesn’t watch the team. This is so lazy and ridiculous
via @RustyBuckets321: Wow look at that, Shaq being disrespectful and uninformed, I’m stunned. Very uncharacteristic…
Heading into their Tuesday night action against the Washington Wizards, the Pistons held a 36-29 record. They carried a five-game lead over the Atlanta Hawks, who hold the top Play-In position.
Aside from being an above .500 squad, the Pistons have frequently found themselves in tight matchups with thrilling endings. While they didn’t always come out on top, they were always praised for their fight.
via @JamCristopher: Just a terrible voice for the sport. And has been for years. The NBA literally couldn’t of picked a worse voice for the game with how popular shaq is.
via @Kofie: Oh all the teams to say this about? This is just sad work from Shaq
It’s clear the masses do not agree with Shaq’s sentiment. The NBA legend has always had high expectations from teams and players as an analyst, but he certainly hasn’t become the voice of the spectators since being on the Inside the NBA desk.
