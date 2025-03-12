All Pistons

NBA Fans Defend Detroit Pistons After Shaq’s Hot Take

Shaq's Pistons criticism didn't sit well with most NBA fans.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
When it comes to the Detroit Pistons, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is not impressed.

Despite going from a 14-68 season to potentially punching their ticket to the 2025 NBA Playoffs without having to go through the NBA Play-In Tournament, O’Neal isn’t moved. Not only does Shaq believe the Pistons are not championship contenders, but he finds them to be a boring squad.

“You want to brag about a team that’s 32-26? Stop it,” Shaq told Adam Lefkoe on ‘The Big Podcast.’ “That’s not success. 40-20. We talked about it. Bro, Detroit Pistons ain’t winning no [expletive] championship. Stop it.”

Shaq ruffled many feathers on social media with his comments this week. As the Pistons have been widely regarded as one of the most entertaining teams throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the organization had many defenders on social media on Tuesday.

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on during halftime between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

via @nsitto2: That Shaq video of him hating on the Detroit Pistons for absolutely no reason is exactly what LeBron James meant by the older generation just loves to hate on the new generation of basketball. Such a shame. NBA media needs to be better.

via @IAmEricVincent: This is why the league and why NBA media coverage is suffering. Shaq’s just ripping the #Pistons with no real logic and clearly doesn’t watch the team. This is so lazy and ridiculous

via @RustyBuckets321: Wow look at that, Shaq being disrespectful and uninformed, I’m stunned. Very uncharacteristic…

Heading into their Tuesday night action against the Washington Wizards, the Pistons held a 36-29 record. They carried a five-game lead over the Atlanta Hawks, who hold the top Play-In position.

Aside from being an above .500 squad, the Pistons have frequently found themselves in tight matchups with thrilling endings. While they didn’t always come out on top, they were always praised for their fight.

Mar 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the third quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

via @JamCristopher: Just a terrible voice for the sport. And has been for years. The NBA literally couldn’t of picked a worse voice for the game with how popular shaq is.

via @Kofie: Oh all the teams to say this about? This is just sad work from Shaq

It’s clear the masses do not agree with Shaq’s sentiment. The NBA legend has always had high expectations from teams and players as an analyst, but he certainly hasn’t become the voice of the spectators since being on the Inside the NBA desk.

