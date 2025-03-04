NBA Fans React to Nets’ Decision on Former Piston Killian Hayes
The Brooklyn Nets recently gave former Detroit Pistons first-rounder Killian Hayes a second chance in the NBA. From the jump, Hayes’ time was expected to be temporary, considering he only signed a 10-day contract.
Based on what he put on display over the past week and some change, many expected the Nets to, at the very least, bring Hayes back on another 10-day contract to see what he could potentially bring to the table long-term.
According to the New York Post, the Nets don’t seem to be interested in doing so, especially with the return of D’Angelo Russell on the horizon.
@NYPost_Lewis: Brooklyn did not keep Killian Hayes on a second 10-day contract, sources told the Post. After Hayes started the past five straight games, his deal expired today. It could be a sign that starting point guard D'Angelo Russell is getting close to a return. #Nets
After his short second run in the NBA, Hayes landed a lot of support. With Brooklyn seemingly opting to move on, NBA fans took to social media to defend Hayes’ short tenure in Brooklyn.
via @finleykuehl: Killian Hayes deserves another contract. Not sure why Brooklyn isn't bringing him back.
via @BillyReinhardt: I thought Killian Hayes certainly showed enough to secure a second 10-day with Brooklyn. Odd to start him for a period of games and then not even offer a second 10-day.
Hayes appeared in six games for the Nets. He even started five of those matchups. During his time in Detroit, Hayes struggled with his three-point shooting. The veteran guard knocked down 38 percent of his threes on four attempts per game. He produced nine points and five assists per game.
@thatguynacs: A real head scratcher to not try and keep Killian Hayes, thought he looked pretty good. Solid young backup guard with upside
@BKN_Says: Cant they cut someone else. They never keep the right guy. Let Hayes play
As a 19-year-old overseas prospect, Hayes entered the NBA with high expectations. He was selected seventh overall by the Pistons, who were in a rebuilding situation. Considering the state of the team, Hayes earned playing time in 26 games and saw the court for an average of 26 minutes.
Throughout his four years with the Pistons, Hayes started 145 games in 210 total appearances. The veteran guard produced eight points and five assists per game. He struggled with his shot, making only 38 percent of his field goals and hitting 28 percent of his threes.
If Hayes isn’t picked up by another NBA squad, he’ll likely head back to the NBA G League to play with the Long Island Nets.
