NBA Insider Reveals Ex-Pistons Rival's Free Agency Mindset
Soon enough, the NBA will learn Damian Lillard’s next destination. For now, the former Milwaukee Bucks guard is going to weigh his options, taking his time in the process.
According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Lillard is open to signing with a team as early as this year “under the right terms and conditions while he continues rehabbing.”
But there is no rush to make a decision on his next landing spot.
Could the Detroit Pistons show interest in Damian Lillard? So far, the All-Star guard hasn’t been linked to the Cade Cunningham-led franchise, and it’s difficult to imagine he would be this year.
While the Pistons have a need for the point guard position currently, Lillard is likely to take the entire year off as he heals up from an Achilles injury, which he suffered during the Bucks’ 2025 playoff run.
Currently, the only Eastern Conference team linked to Lillard with notable interest is the Miami Heat. The veteran guard’s former franchise out West, the Portland Trail Blazers, could also be viewed as favorites to land him at this time.
If Lillard opts to remain a free agent for the time being, he could be viewed as a top free agent in the point guard market next summer. Depending on how the 2025-2026 season plays out, maybe the Pistons could take a look at him then.
In 2024-2025, Lillard appeared in 58 games for the Bucks. He posted averages of 25 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. He shot the ball at a 45 percent clip from the field and knocked down 38 percent of his threes on nine attempts per game.
Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency
Dennis Schroder Likely On His Way Out
Detroit Pistons Retain Paul Reed
Grizzlies Take a Top Pistons Target Off the Board