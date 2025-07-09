NBA Insider Reveals Key Contract Details for Pistons Rookie
The lone selection of the Detroit Pistons’ 2025 NBA Draft has signed the dotted line.
Tennessee product Chaz Lanier has officially joined the Pistons for the upcoming season and beyond. On Monday, the rookie was announced as one of the team’s newest members, as he officially inked his deal. Shortly after, the NBA Insider Michael Scotto revealed the details of the contract.
via @MikeAScotto: The Detroit Pistons signed No. 37 pick Chaz Lanier to a four-year, $8.79 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The first two years are fully guaranteed ($3.52M total). There’s a third-year trigger date and fourth-year team option. He won the Jerry West Award at Tennessee.
With the Pistons signing Lanier to a multi-year contract, it’s clear they have high expectations for him heading into the new season. In the past, a player in Lanier’s position would’ve seen immediate playing time on the Pistons, being that they’ve been in a rebuild.
However, carving out a steady role isn’t as easy these days, as Cade Cunningham’s squad recently made the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed.
That doesn’t suggest Lanier will spend more time in the G League, though. With some major changes happening to the roster, Lanier has an opportunity to help the Pistons replace the sharpshooters who were lost in free agency.
The veteran forward Tim Hardaway Jr. exited the organization after signing a short-term deal with the Denver Nuggets. Although Malik Beasley was expected to return, an off-court investigation has caused the Pistons to halt their contract discussions with Beasley and pivot elsewhere.
During Lanier’s first and final season at Tennessee, the guard shot 40 percent from three, while taking eight attempts per game. He averaged 18 points, four rebounds, and one assist throughout 38 games.
