All Pistons

NBA Insider’s Celtics Update Could be Important for Detroit Pistons

What's the latest on Derrick White?

Justin Grasso

Apr 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42), guard Jrue Holiday (4) and guard Derrick White (9) on the sideline as their teammates take on the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42), guard Jrue Holiday (4) and guard Derrick White (9) on the sideline as their teammates take on the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the Detroit Pistons want to make some sort of splash in the trade market this offseason, the Boston Celtics could have an intriguing sale going on.

As the defending NBA Champions will certainly hand over the title next month after a second-round exit against the New York Knicks in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, there is a growing assumption that Boston could see some major changes beyond the core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Fans of the Pistons have a taken a liking to the thought of the team trading for Derrick White. As the veteran guard has established himself as one of the best two-way guards in the game, starring in a non-star role for a championship-winning squad, it’s easy to assume he would be a difference-maker.

For Detroit—or any team, for that matter—a White acquisition could be a pipe dream.

Derrick Whit
May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) shoots the ball as New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Mikal Bridges (25) defend in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

NBA Insider Suggests Derrick White Isn’t a Desired Trade Chip for Boston

“The Celtics' precise determination to keep their various veterans is difficult to calculate so soon after the defending champions' Round 2 exit to the Knicks in six games and the devastating loss of Jayson Tatum to an Achilles rupture,” NBA Insider Marc Stein recently wrote. “but the early projections in circulation suggest Boston is more apt to make Jrue Holiday available via trade this offseason than Derrick White.”

Whether it’s Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, or White, it seems the Celtics are set to part ways with at least one of their key players due to “luxury tax concerns.”

Porzingis wouldn’t be a logical target for Detroit, as the frontcourt is in good hands at the moment. Holiday or White could bring valuable leadership, defense, and ball-handling to the table.

Both Boston guards have multiple seasons left on their deals. Holiday’s is a little less valuable, considering his player option would kick in during his age 37 season, and would cost a little under $40 million. Next year, Holiday will cost $30 million.

White’s contract would expire when he’s 35. He’ll make $28 million next year, and his final player option would be for $34.8 million. Around the league, he’s considered to be on a valuable deal.

White would be a nice upgrade, but the Pistons aren’t desperate for it. Prior to Jaden Ivey’s season-ending injury last year, he was having a career year. In 30 games, he posted averages of 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists. At 22 years old, Ivey is looking like a key contributor to a winning team. Since Detroit is currently interested in playing a patient game with their roster-building, a trade with the Celtics seems unlikely at this time.

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News