NBA Legend Shaq Gets Critical of Detroit Pistons
When it comes to exciting teams in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons have inserted themselves into that conversation for most fans and analysts this season.
The keyword here is most. According to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, the Pistons aren’t entertaining. In Shaq’s eyes, a team has to be at the top in order to be entertaining.
During a conversation with TNT’s Adam Lefkoe, Shaq was encouraged to talk about the Pistons as the host claimed Detroit’s revamp has been exciting to watch.
“If you put on the Detroit Pistons right now…”
“Bro, stop it, they’re boring too,” said Shaq.
The NBA legend claimed the Pistons were “four games under .500,” arguing as to why he didn’t care much to pay attention to the Pistons. Although the former LA Laker was corrected, he still doubled down.
“You want to brag about a team that’s 32-26? Stop it. That’s not success. 40-20. We talked about it. Bro, Detroit Pistons ain’t winning no [expletive] championship. Stop it.”
Since that segment, the Pistons have improved their record to 36-29. They have won seven of their last 10 games and are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Championship contenders? Maybe not. But the fact that they are on pace to lock in a playoff berth without the Play-In Tournament after going 14-68 last season is impressive enough to earn praise.
While Shaq was complimentary of Detroit’s first-time All-Star Cade Cunningham in the weeks leading up to the All-Star game, the Hall of Famer isn’t moved by the overall success of the team. Perhaps a shocking playoff run would do the trick.
