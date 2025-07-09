All Pistons

NBA News: Pistons Rival Reveals Unfortunate Injury Update

The Detroit Pistons' direct rival in Indiana will miss a key player next season.

Jan 16, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Detroit Pistons rival, the Indiana Pacers, are staring at a tough road ahead. As previously feared, the team has confirmed that the star guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-2026 NBA season.

During the Pacers’ NBA Finals run, Haliburton struggled with a calf injury. Early on during their Game 7 battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury, which ended his game prematurely. He’ll spend the next season rehabbing.

via @BleacherReport: Pacers president Kevin Pritchard has confirmed Tyrese Haliburton will not play next season. Wishing him a healthy recovery 🙏

Since joining the Pacers during the 2021-2022 season, Haliburton has flourished into a top-option star, while helping the Pacers become one of the most notable contenders in the Eastern Conference.

During his full three years with the Pacers, Haliburton averaged 20 points, four rebounds, and 10 assists, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.

This past season, Haliburton produced 19 points per game, along with nine assists, while knocking down 39 percent of his threes in 73 games. In the playoffs, he posted averages of 17 points, five rebounds, and nine assists.

Being in a tough division, the Pacers might struggle to keep up without Haliburton and Myles Turner next year. With the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers remaining competitive, while the Pistons rise into playoff contention status, the Pacers will have their hands full in an improving Eastern Conference.

