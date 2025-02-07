NBA News: Former Detroit Pistons Big Man Included in Deadline Trade
Among many trades at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, former Detroit Pistons big man James Wiseman was included in a deal. The recovering center’s contract was sent to the Toronto Raptors.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Pacers added cash considerations to move Wiseman’s contract off the books for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season and beyond.
It’s been a tough go-round for Wiseman this year. After he wrapped up his Pistons tenure, the young veteran entered the free agency market and struck a two-year deal with the Pacers.
Just four minutes into his debut with the Pacers, facing his old team, Wiseman went down with a devastating lower-body injury on opening night.
It turned out that Wiseman tore his Achilles. He was ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Since 2020, Wiseman has been working on living up to where he was drafted. Coming out of Memphis, the center was selected second overall by the Golden State Warriors.
During his rookie season, Wiseman produced 12 points and six rebounds per game in 39 outings. He started 27 of those matchups.
In 2022-2023, Wiseman was moved in a four-team trade, which included the Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, and the Warriors. Wiseman landed in Detroit and debuted with the team six days later.
Across two seasons with the Pistons, Wiseman appeared in 87 games, even picking up 28 starts. The veteran center posted averages of nine points and six rebounds while making 58 percent of his shots from the field.
This year, Wiseman was slated to make an estimated $2.2 million. His second season was a team option. However, Wiseman is expected to become a free agent, getting waived by the Raptors.
