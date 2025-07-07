NBA Prediction Sees More Growth Ahead for Detroit Pistons

All Pistons

Justin Grasso

Feb 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) moves the ball up court as center Isaiah Stewart (28) sets a pick on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA offseason has not gone according to plan for the Detroit Pistons.

After falling short against the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Pistons had three key players becoming free agents in Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Malik Beasley.

The assumption is that the Pistons would retain at least two of them. At this point, all three are out of the picture as the first wave of free agency has passed.

Cade Cunningham Piston
Dennis Schroder is set to join the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade. Will that deal net the Pistons Malik Monk? The basketball world is still waiting for the details of the deal to get ironed out. For the time being, the Pistons are operating without Monk in mind.

As for Tim Hardaway Jr., he’s set to join the Denver Nuggets on a one-year deal. According to reports, the veteran is signing a veteran’s minimum for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Malik Beasley isn’t walking in free agency. Unfortunately, an off-court incident has forced the Pistons to place contract discussions with Beasley on hold. Since they had to pivot, considering the uncertainty of the situation, a similar contract offer went to Duncan Robinson instead. Right now, it seems the Pistons are going to roll without Beasley for the 2025-2026 season.

After a productive start to the offseason, adding Caris LeVert and Robinson, did the Pistons jump into Eastern Conference contender status? According to a conference-based prediction put together by The Athletic, the Pistons “could rise one tier, but not two.”

“The Pistons didn’t overpay to keep their own free agents (to say nothing of the Malik Beasley situation), instead replacing them creatively with Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson. If Cade Cunningham continues to grow and one or both of Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren takes a leap, the Pistons could sniff 50 wins,” Eric Koreen.

Jalen Duren Piston
Improvement is good. After going 44-38 in 2024-2025, a 50-win season would be another notable jump for the Pistons, who won just 14 games in 2023-2024. If they do achieve a 50-win year, it would be the first time since the 2007-2008 NBA season.

Despite the recent improvements under JB Bickerstaff, the President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, has continued to preach patience. Detroit isn’t looking to take a premature swing on a superstar player. Instead, they are hoping to develop some of their homegrown players into major contributors.

That approach might not land them in the contender category with the New York Knicks or the Orlando Magic. Or the favorite category with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that’s not a major issue. If last year’s Pistons proved one thing, it’s that the ceiling can be higher, regardless of what the predictions state.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

