NBA Rookie Dons Detroit Pistons Threads for First Time
Chaz Lanier is one of a few new additions to the Detroit Pistons this offseason.
The former Tennessee guard joins the team as their only draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He was selected early on in the second round with the 37th overall pick.
This week, Lanier threw on his official Pistons threads for the first time, and the team offered fans a first look at Lanier with his new look.
via @DetroitPistons: year one loading
In 2020, Lanier started his college career at North Florida. He would represent UNF for four straight seasons before making the move to Tennessee.
During Lanier’s final run at North Florida in 2023-2024, he started all but one of the 32 games he played, seeing the court for an average of 33 minutes.
Lanier posted an average of 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists. He made 51 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 44 percent of his threes.
Tennessee was by far the most impactful run for Lanier. While he didn’t beat out his college highs, he hovered around those numbers while playing in a tougher conference with a full-time starting job.
Lanier averaged 18 points, four rebounds, and one assist per game. He knocked down 43 percent of his field goals and averaged 40 percent from three.
The Pistons might not have a rotational role for Lanier right away, but his long-range shooting could be a difference-maker, helping him get on the floor earlier than a second-rounder typically would.
Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency
Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract
Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement
Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons