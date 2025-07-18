All Pistons

NBA Rookie Dons Detroit Pistons Threads for First Time

A look at Chaz Lanier in his Detroit Pistons threads.

Mar 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half during a Midwest Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Chaz Lanier is one of a few new additions to the Detroit Pistons this offseason.

The former Tennessee guard joins the team as their only draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He was selected early on in the second round with the 37th overall pick.

This week, Lanier threw on his official Pistons threads for the first time, and the team offered fans a first look at Lanier with his new look.

In 2020, Lanier started his college career at North Florida. He would represent UNF for four straight seasons before making the move to Tennessee.

During Lanier’s final run at North Florida in 2023-2024, he started all but one of the 32 games he played, seeing the court for an average of 33 minutes.

Lanier posted an average of 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists. He made 51 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 44 percent of his threes.

Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) guards Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson (8) as he passes the ball during the second half of a game Sunday, March 30, 2025, during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA March Madness tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Houston defeated Tennessee 69-50. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee was by far the most impactful run for Lanier. While he didn’t beat out his college highs, he hovered around those numbers while playing in a tougher conference with a full-time starting job.

Lanier averaged 18 points, four rebounds, and one assist per game. He knocked down 43 percent of his field goals and averaged 40 percent from three.

The Pistons might not have a rotational role for Lanier right away, but his long-range shooting could be a difference-maker, helping him get on the floor earlier than a second-rounder typically would.

