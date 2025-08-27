NBA Rumors: Pistons' Free Agent Gains Interest From West Contender
What’s next for Malik Beasley? The veteran guard has started to gain at least a little bit of traction in the free agency market.
The former Detroit Pistons sharpshooter planned to return to the Motor City for the next three seasons, but saw his $40 million deal get wiped away after he became a target in a gambling-related investigation.
Last week, it was announced that Beasley was no longer a target, which initially suggested he might be off the hook. While he’s not totally in the clear just yet, teams are beginning to do their due diligence on Beasley as his situation improves.
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Pistons are on a shortlist of teams still interested in Beasley at the moment. Recently, a Western Conference contender joined the market.
Looking at the Minnesota Timberwolves
via @MikeAScotto: Update: The Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves have recently touched base on Malik Beasley, along with the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told @hoopshype. It’s worth noting Cavs guard Max Strus expects to miss 3-4 months after Jones fracture foot surgery.
The Eastern Conference reportedly has eyes on Beasley, as the Pistons, New York Knicks, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have all been linked to Beasley recently.
It seems the Timberwolves will remain on the lookout as well.
Being in the NBA since 2016, Beasley has had runs with several NBA teams. There was a stop in Minnesota, which would last a little over two seasons.
When Beasley’s Denver Nuggets tenure wrapped up in 2019-2020 via trade, he was moved in a 12-player deal to the Timberwolves. Beasley started 14 games for the remainder of the season before playing for the Timberwolves over the next two years.
During his final run with the Timberwolves, Beasley appeared in 79 games. Averaging 25 minutes on the court, coming off the bench for all but 18 games, Beasley produced 12 points per game, while shooting 38 percent from three.
These days, the Timberwolves are viewed as title contenders in a tough Western Conference. Since Beasley carries a highly valued skill set in the NBA, the veteran sharpshooter is unsurprisingly a target for several championship-hopefuls.
Considering the familiarity in Detroit, Beasley still seems likely to land back with the Pistons if he’s fully cleared. For the time being, he’ll keep all options open as the rest of the investigation plays out.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury