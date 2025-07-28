NBA Sharpshooter Malik Beasley Fires Off Confident Message

All Pistons

Malik Beasley is staying active on social media.

Justin Grasso

Mar 3, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Malik Beasley’s future is up in the air.

After one season with the Detroit Pistons, the NBA sharpshooter is in hot water as he’s being investigated for gambling activity. While Beasley has not been hit with any charges, it appears that teams are going to wait to see how everything plays out before deciding if they should bring him on board.

As Beasley waits for the situation to work itself out, he recently fired off a message to his Instagram followers, confidently stating he’ll be back on the court.

“Best believe I’m coming back even better…” he wrote on his story.

Last summer, Beasley took a one-year deal with the Pistons after spending a season with the Milwaukee Bucks. In Milwaukee, Beasley averaged 11 points while shooting 41 percent from three.

With the Pistons, Beasley took on a major bench role. He played all 82 games for the first time in his career. Beasley produced 16 points per game. He took nine threes per game, shooting from long range at a 42 percent clip.

As the NBA revealed the end-of-year award winners, Beasley nearly took home the Sixth Man of the Year award. He ranked second, behind the Boston Celtics guard, Payton Pritchard.

Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) signals for a shot clock violation during a game against the Warriors in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

There was plenty of mutual interest between Beasley and the Pistons in getting a deal done. According to reports, Beasley was on pace to earn over $40 million for the next three seasons. The investigation shelved those talks before the Pistons would pivot.

Now, Detroit added Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson to help make up for the loss of Beasley's high-volume three-point shooting. If Beasley ends up in the clear, he’ll certainly gain attention on the open market. The veteran guard seems confident that it will happen in due time.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

