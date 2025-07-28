NBA Sharpshooter Malik Beasley Fires Off Confident Message
Malik Beasley’s future is up in the air.
After one season with the Detroit Pistons, the NBA sharpshooter is in hot water as he’s being investigated for gambling activity. While Beasley has not been hit with any charges, it appears that teams are going to wait to see how everything plays out before deciding if they should bring him on board.
As Beasley waits for the situation to work itself out, he recently fired off a message to his Instagram followers, confidently stating he’ll be back on the court.
“Best believe I’m coming back even better…” he wrote on his story.
Last summer, Beasley took a one-year deal with the Pistons after spending a season with the Milwaukee Bucks. In Milwaukee, Beasley averaged 11 points while shooting 41 percent from three.
With the Pistons, Beasley took on a major bench role. He played all 82 games for the first time in his career. Beasley produced 16 points per game. He took nine threes per game, shooting from long range at a 42 percent clip.
As the NBA revealed the end-of-year award winners, Beasley nearly took home the Sixth Man of the Year award. He ranked second, behind the Boston Celtics guard, Payton Pritchard.
There was plenty of mutual interest between Beasley and the Pistons in getting a deal done. According to reports, Beasley was on pace to earn over $40 million for the next three seasons. The investigation shelved those talks before the Pistons would pivot.
Now, Detroit added Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson to help make up for the loss of Beasley's high-volume three-point shooting. If Beasley ends up in the clear, he’ll certainly gain attention on the open market. The veteran guard seems confident that it will happen in due time.
