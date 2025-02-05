NBA Trade Rumor Links Lonzo Ball to Detroit Pistons
There’s been a lot of intrigue in a potential Lonzo Ball pairing with the Detroit Pistons from analysts and fans lately. Yet, there hasn’t been much smoke surrounding Detroit’s interest in the veteran ball-handler.
Is that changing? According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Detroit has reportedly shown some level of trade interest in the veteran.
It doesn’t come as a surprise that the Bulls guard is garnering interest. With Chicago recently trading away its All-Star-caliber forward, Zach LaVine, teams see an opportunity to become buyers in the fire sale.
With Ball being an experienced veteran on an expiring deal, he seems like a logical target for teams that are looking to add an important piece for a playoff or championship push.
Along with the Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, and other unnamed teams are reportedly interested in Ball, per Scotto.
Lately, it’s become evident that the Pistons could use a more reliable backup ball-handler behind Cade Cunningham, especially with Jaden Ivey recovering from surgery.
The Bulls don’t seem to be in a rush to trade away the 27-year-old just yet.
The Bulls acquired Ball in 2021-2022. He produced 13 points per game, along with five assists, while shooting 42 percent from three. The veteran guard was a major help for Chicago as they were one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference for the first stretch that year.
Unfortunately, Ball suffered a knee injury, which ended his season prematurely. Ball ended up missing the next two seasons as he had a long recovery.
This year, Ball returned to the court and had made appearances in 29 games. Seeing the court for an average of 21 minutes, Ball has posted averages of seven points, three rebounds, and four assists. He’s shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc.
The Bulls have until 3 PM ET on Thursday to make their decision on the veteran guard.
