NBA Writer Downplays Pistons Rival as Free Agency Threat
Two teams in New York City have recently been linked to the Detroit Pistons’ free agent sharpshooter, Malik Beasley.
With reports indicating that Beasley is no longer a target of a gambling-related investigation, it’s been suggested that multiple teams are looking into potentially bringing on Beasley.
The Pistons have been rumored to have interest in retaining Beasley even after contract negotiations fell through. The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers were the other two teams recently linked to Beasley.
And when it comes to the Brooklyn Nets, they have the most to offer from a financial standpoint.
When it comes to the Knicks, they can only fork over the minimum. If a player like Beasley looks at the Knicks, he would only consider it for the situation. The Knicks just made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Their journey included defeating Beasley and the Pistons in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
For a veteran that’s been around for quite some time, the Knicks would be intriguing for a championship-hungry player. They might be a threat to the Pistons if Detroit’s interest in Beasley is still strong. However, one NY-based NBA writer suggests that the Knicks could be an unlikely landing spot for obvious reasons.
“Beasley, perhaps the top unrestricted free agent on the market, should have more lucrative options than the Knicks, who only have the veteran’s minimum to spend,” Stefan Bondy of the NY Post wrote.
“It makes them a long shot considering multiple teams — including the Pistons, Nets, Pacers and Kings, among others — can offer considerably more money. But Beasley does come with baggage, or potential red flags.”
The Pistons can offer a salary in the $7 million range. The Nets could come up with a multi-year deal that reaches levels of the previously-negotiated deal that was on the table before the Pistons took their free agency in a different direction.
Beasley’s 2024-2025 performance earned him around a $40 million valuation before free agency. The investigation wiped it away. Playing for the Knicks for one season would put a major spotlight on Beasley, giving him a chance to drive his stock back up before another run at free agency.
However, the Knicks don’t seem to be strong suitors at this time.
