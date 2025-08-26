All Pistons

NBA Writer Downplays Pistons Rival as Free Agency Threat

The Knicks showed interest in Malik Beasley--but the Pistons might not have anything to worry about.

Justin Grasso

Apr 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) defends against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter of game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two teams in New York City have recently been linked to the Detroit Pistons’ free agent sharpshooter, Malik Beasley.

With reports indicating that Beasley is no longer a target of a gambling-related investigation, it’s been suggested that multiple teams are looking into potentially bringing on Beasley.

The Pistons have been rumored to have interest in retaining Beasley even after contract negotiations fell through. The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers were the other two teams recently linked to Beasley.

And when it comes to the Brooklyn Nets, they have the most to offer from a financial standpoint.

When it comes to the Knicks, they can only fork over the minimum. If a player like Beasley looks at the Knicks, he would only consider it for the situation. The Knicks just made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Their journey included defeating Beasley and the Pistons in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

For a veteran that’s been around for quite some time, the Knicks would be intriguing for a championship-hungry player. They might be a threat to the Pistons if Detroit’s interest in Beasley is still strong. However, one NY-based NBA writer suggests that the Knicks could be an unlikely landing spot for obvious reasons.

“Beasley, perhaps the top unrestricted free agent on the market, should have more lucrative options than the Knicks, who only have the veteran’s minimum to spend,” Stefan Bondy of the NY Post wrote.

“It makes them a long shot considering multiple teams — including the Pistons, Nets, Pacers and Kings, among others — can offer considerably more money. But Beasley does come with baggage, or potential red flags.”

The Pistons can offer a salary in the $7 million range. The Nets could come up with a multi-year deal that reaches levels of the previously-negotiated deal that was on the table before the Pistons took their free agency in a different direction.

Beasley’s 2024-2025 performance earned him around a $40 million valuation before free agency. The investigation wiped it away. Playing for the Knicks for one season would put a major spotlight on Beasley, giving him a chance to drive his stock back up before another run at free agency.

However, the Knicks don’t seem to be strong suitors at this time.

Published
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

