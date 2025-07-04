NBA Writer Grades Pistons' Duncan Robinson Pickup
Duncan Robinson is joining the Detroit Pistons after a long run with the Miami Heat.
Heading into free agency, the Pistons had to pivot to a different plan after initially discussing a potential three-year deal with the veteran sharpshooter, Malik Beasley.
Since Beasley is dealing with off-court concerns, all contract discussions were placed on hold. Since the situation wasn’t resolved by the opening of free agency, the Pistons acquired some new names, with Robinson coming in via sign-and-trade.
When it comes to grades, one NBA writer wasn’t exactly blown away by the acquisition. According to a roundup of Day 2 grades put together by The Athletic, the Pistons’ move for Robinson graded out as a C+.
“This seems like a lot of money for a shooter who doesn’t do much else on the court,” Zach Harper writes. “Robinson flashed a bit of a handle in the last season or two, and creating for himself against hard closeouts would help his game. Defensively, he can’t provide much stability in the individual or team concept.”
With Robinson, the Pistons were looking to replace high-volume three-point scoring with the same. Malik Beasley’s lone run in Detroit was exactly what Cade Cunningham and company needed.
In 82 games, Beasley averaged nine shots from three per game. He shot at a 42 percent clip throughout the year to produce 16 points per game off the bench.
During Robinson’s final season in Miami, he attempted 6.5 threes per game in 74 matchups. Robinson knocked down 39 percent of his attempts and scored 11 points per game.
Since Robinson became a rotational player in Miami during his second season, he appeared in a little over 400 games. Over the course of his career, Robinson has produced 12 points per game while knocking down 40 percent of his three-point attempts.
