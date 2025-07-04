All Pistons

NBA Writer Grades Pistons' Duncan Robinson Pickup

Duncan Robinson is set to join the Detroit Pistons.

Justin Grasso

Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) looks to pass beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) looks to pass beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duncan Robinson is joining the Detroit Pistons after a long run with the Miami Heat.

Heading into free agency, the Pistons had to pivot to a different plan after initially discussing a potential three-year deal with the veteran sharpshooter, Malik Beasley.

Since Beasley is dealing with off-court concerns, all contract discussions were placed on hold. Since the situation wasn’t resolved by the opening of free agency, the Pistons acquired some new names, with Robinson coming in via sign-and-trade.

When it comes to grades, one NBA writer wasn’t exactly blown away by the acquisition. According to a roundup of Day 2 grades put together by The Athletic, the Pistons’ move for Robinson graded out as a C+.

Duncan Robinso
Mar 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) drives to the basket past Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (8) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“This seems like a lot of money for a shooter who doesn’t do much else on the court,” Zach Harper writes. “Robinson flashed a bit of a handle in the last season or two, and creating for himself against hard closeouts would help his game. Defensively, he can’t provide much stability in the individual or team concept.”

With Robinson, the Pistons were looking to replace high-volume three-point scoring with the same. Malik Beasley’s lone run in Detroit was exactly what Cade Cunningham and company needed.

In 82 games, Beasley averaged nine shots from three per game. He shot at a 42 percent clip throughout the year to produce 16 points per game off the bench.

During Robinson’s final season in Miami, he attempted 6.5 threes per game in 74 matchups. Robinson knocked down 39 percent of his attempts and scored 11 points per game.

Since Robinson became a rotational player in Miami during his second season, he appeared in a little over 400 games. Over the course of his career, Robinson has produced 12 points per game while knocking down 40 percent of his three-point attempts.

Latest on Detroit Pistons on SI

Detroit Pistons Add Nebraska Star After NBA Draft

Pistons Linked to Nickeil Alexander-Walker in Free Agency

Pistons Target Naz Reid Lands New Offer From Timberwolves

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News