NBA Writer Sees Record Boost Coming for Detroit Pistons
It would be difficult for the Detroit Pistons to significantly improve their record from the 2024-2025 season to the upcoming run. After all, they just put together one of the most impressive year-to-year turnarounds in NBA history.
That kind of jump won’t happen after a 44-win run—but improvement is still on the table.
According to a rundown of predictions for next year, put together by Bleacher Report, the Pistons have been projected to progress. However, it’s a one-game improvement.
BR predicts the Pistons will go from 44-38 to 45-37.
What Are They Saying About the Pistons?
“The loss of veteran shooters Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr., who were first and second on the team in total threes, could dampen their chances of winning more games, too.
But each member of the young core headlined by All-Star creator Cade Cunningham should still be improving. He, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson have a chance to prove they can now provide the veteran leadership players such as Tobias Harris (who's still there) provided. And in an Eastern Conference playoff picture that could suddenly be missing the Celtics and Indiana Pacers, Detroit could be in the mix for a top-three seed.” via BR
Two seasons ago, the Pistons finished with a 14-68 record. They were last in the Eastern Conference and held the highest odds of landing the No. 1 pick. Despite missing out on the first pick, the Pistons selected themselves a reliable role player in Ron Holland.
After the draft, Detroit had a successful free agency by picking up Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley. In the trade market, the Pistons acquired Tim Hardaway Jr. from the Dallas Mavericks. Later on in the year, the Pistons traded for Dennis Schroder.
The additions were major, but the progression of young core players was key. Cade Cunningham transformed into an All-Star. Pre-injury Jaden Ivey was looking like one of the most improved players in the league, while Jalen Duren was looking like one of the best young bigs in the game.
Ausar Thompson’s defense was already elite, but he flashed much more than that once he returned to the lineup after dealing with health concerns. Even Isaiah Stewart, the veteran center who has been around, took on a bench role and shifted the energy for the Pistons more often than not when he was on the floor.
Everything clicked for Detroit last year. Now, they are looking to progress while dealing with key changes.
Malik Beasley is out of the picture for now. Schroder and Hardaway packed up for new destinations. The additions of Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson were key moves for the Pistons. Will the changes be enough to see an improvement? Soon, Detroit will find out.
