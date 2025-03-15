OKC Thunder All-Star Ruled Out Against Detroit Pistons
Coming off a loss to the Washington Wizards, the Detroit Pistons now gear up to face off against one of the league's top contenders in the OKC Thunder. They will not be at full strength, though, as some of their key contributors find themselves on the injury report.
Heading into Saturday's matchup, OKC sits in first place in the Western Conference with a 54-12 record. Even being shorthanded, they've managed to continue to stockpile wins. The Thunder have picked up victories in eight of their last nine games, with the lone loss coming at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.
Among the players listed on the Thunder's injury report against the Pistons is Jalen Williams. The All-Star forward has been ruled out due to a right hip strain.
In his third NBA season, Williams has emerged as a reliable running mate alongside MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Through 61 appearances this year, the former No. 12 pick is averaging 21.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 5.3 APG.
With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, the Pistons find themselves facing off against the Thunder for the first time this year. Even with them being shorthanded, it could be a good measuring stick matchup with the postseason right around corner.
In light of Williams being ruled out, all eyes will now be on the point guard battle in this matchup. SGA and Cade Cunningham have been two of the top points in the NBA this season, and now have a chance to sqaure off against one another.
Thunder-Pistons is set to tip off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time.
