OKC Thunder Coach Has High Praise for Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
Throughout the course of this season, Cade Cunningham's emergence has been a major storyline for the Detroit Pistons. Ahead of the team's most recent matchup, the former No. 1 pick gained high praise from a rival coach.
On Saturday night, the Pistons hosted the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder. During his pregame media availability, head coach Mark Daigneault was asked his thoughts on Cunningham amid his breakout campaign. He had high praise for the Pistons All-Star, comparing him to superstars like James Harden and Luka Doncic.
"Cunningham, he's the Harden/Doncic archetype of handler because he's just a load physically," Daigneault said. "He's big and strong and can get to spots on the floor with just sheer strength and physicality...He's a handful. He also processes the game really well."
This matchup was a chance for Cunningham to showcase his talents against one of the league's top teams, but things did not go his way. The Pistons guard struggled offensively, scoring just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting. Things got even worse for Cunningham at the end of the third quarter when he was ejected for arguing with an official.
Even with Cunningham's struggles, the Pistons still managed to make things interesting with the shorthanded OKC squad. It would take a 48-point outburst from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to lead the Thunder to a 113-107 win.
The praise Cunningham received pregame is a testament to the growth he's shown this season. Harden and Doncic are two premiere all-around talents at the point guard position, and the Pistons star is slowly working his way into that tier of player.
Following their second-straight loss, Cunningham and company will look to get back on track Monday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans.
