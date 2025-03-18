Pelicans Hit With Brutal Injury News After Loss vs Detroit Pistons
As the Detroit Pistons and the New Orleans Pelicans battled it out in Louisiana on Monday night, the home team saw one of their key players go down with an injury.
Trey Murphy was seen diving for a loose ball. The veteran received X-rays as the game played out, and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, despite everything coming back negative initially.
After the Pistons took care of business against the Pelicans, New Orleans landed some more unfortunate news on the injury front regarding Murphy. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Murphy is expected to now miss the rest of the season.
via @ShamsCharania: New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III has suffered a season-ending torn labrum in his right shoulder, sources tell ESPN. Murphy was in the midst of a career NBA season in his fourth campaign, averaging 21.2 points and posting his third year with 150+ made 3s.
The Pelicans missed Brandon Boston, Herb Jones, and Dejounte Murray due to injuries against the Pistons. While Yves Missi, Kelly Olynyk, and Zion Williamson were on the injury report, they were cleared to play.
Unfortunately, the injury hits just keep on coming for the Pelicans. Detroit defeated the Pelicans 127-81. The Pistons advanced to 38-31 on the year. Meanwhile, the Pelicans improved their lottery standing as they dropped to 18-51 on the season.
Moving forward, they’ll be without Trey Murphy, who has been a bright spot during a rough season for New Orleans. He finishes the year off by averaging 22 points on 36 percent shooting from deep, along with five rebounds and four assists.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group