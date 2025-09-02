Pistons Big Man Remains Hard at Work Ahead of 2026 Season
When it comes to embodying the Detroit Pistons' history, arguably no player on the roster does that more than Isaiah Stewart. Coming off one of his best campaigns with the franchise, he is eager to continue helping the team emerge as a contender.
Despite being slightly undersized for the center position, Stewart makes up for it with energy and intensity. While his numbers might not jump off the page, his value comes from being a star in his role. Stewart understands that when he is on the floor, he is tasked with holding down the back line of the defense and being physical around the rim.
Two years ago, Stewart found himself primarily playing power forward. However, when J.B. Bickerstaff took over as head coach, he slotted him back in at center. This yielded positive results, as he provided quality play behind Jalen Duren.
Across 72 appearances last season, Stewart averaged 6.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and a career-high 1.4 BPG.
The 2025 campaign didn't end how Stewart wanted, as an injury left him sidelined for most of the Pistons' first-round series against the New York Knicks. Since then, he has been working diligently to be ready to go when training camp gets underway in a few weeks.
Over the past few months, endless clips have surfaced online of Stewart in the gym working on his craft. The latest was over the weekend, as trainer Justin Cooper posted a photo of him and the Pistons' big man still getting after it in these final weeks of the offseason.
In his offseason workout clips, Stewart has mainly been seen trying to become a more effective threat from beyond the arc. Nonetheless, he is doing everything he can to try to be an improved player ahead of his sixth season with Detroit.
Heading into next season, Stewart will likely have a similar role playing behind Duren in the frontcourt. That said, he is still a crucial member of the roster. Stewart is the heartbeat of the team, constantly setting an example with the intensity he brings to the game every time he steps out on the floor.
