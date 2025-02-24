Pistons Coach's Blunt Response to Cade Cunningham's Outing vs Hawks
In theme that has become customary this season, Cade Cunningham was a driving force in the Detroit Pistons' victory Sunday. Following one of his best outings of the year, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff kept his reaction short and to the point.
Cunningham didn't waste any time getting to work against the Atlanta Hawks, doing most of his damage in the first two quarters. He came out of gates scorching hot, making 11 of his 16 field goal attempts to start the night (6-for-8 from beyond the arc). By halftime, the Pistons star already racked up 29 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists.
In the second half, the Hawks sent multiple bodies at Cunningham to try and force someone else to beat them. The supporting cast took full advantage of this, attacking the holes left by the defense. Detroit didn't let this Cunningham performance go to waste, as they came away victorious against the Hawks by a final score of 148-143.
While speaking with the media postgame, Bickerstaff was asked his thoughts on Cunningham's strong play in the first half. He gave a quick and direct response before ending his availability and heading back to the locker room.
"He was kicking a**," Bickerstaff said. "Appreciate y'all."
Cunningham went on to end the night with 38 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, and three blocks. With this victory, the Pistons are now winners of six straight as they make a push for the playoffs.
The Pistons don't have much time to celebrate this win due to a quick turnaround on the schedule. They'll travel home Monday to take on the LA Clippers in night two of a back-to-back.
