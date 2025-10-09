All Pistons

Pistons Coach Weighs in On Ausar Thompson's Improved Shooting

Pistons forward eager to expand his offensive arsenal.

Kevin McCormick

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) warms up before game two of first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) warms up before game two of first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into the 2026 season, Ausar Thompson is one member of the Detroit Pistons that many have had their eye on. As he prepares for his third season, one member of the coaching staff weighed in on a key portion of his development.

Thompson has shown a lot of promise since being drafted fifth overall in 2023. However, health concerns have impacted the early stages of his career. Towards the end of his rookie campaign, Thompson was diagnosed with a blood clot. This ailment kept him sidelined through the start of last season, eventually making a triumphant return.

This summer, Thompson found himself with a healthy summer to train for the first time since entering the pros. Because of this, many believe he has a chance to be Detroit's next breakout candidate.

Pistons Ausar Thompso
Sep 29, 2025; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) poses for his official head shot for the 2025-26 season at the Detroit Pistons Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

When it comes to Thompson's development, adding a viable jump shot is a crucial piece. The athletic forward can do just about everything on the floor, but isn't much of a threat from beyond the arc. If defenses were forced to guard him farther out, it would create more opportunities for him to get downhill and put pressure on the basket.

Knowing that Thompson and other members of the core needed a lot of attention on their jump shots, the Pistons added Fred Vinson to their coaching staff. Over the past year, he's constantly been seen getting work in with the likes of Thompson, Ron Holland, and Jaden Ivey.

During a recent appearance on the Restore the Floor podcast, Vinson reflected on the strides Thompson has made when it comes to his shooting.

"His mid-range shot for sure has gotten better," Vinson said. "His hand placement on the ball and the things it takes for him to be successful in the mid-range...We want to try and get that shot at the free-throw line looking good."

Thompson becoming even a league-average shooter is crucial for the Pistons for a variety of reasons. One of the biggest lineup constructions. If he adds an outside shot to his arsenal, J.B. Bickerstaff will have more optionality when it comes to his rotations. More importantly, Thompson could play longer minutes and have a larger impact on a nightly basis.

Only time will tell if Thompson's diligent work with Vinson will start to yield positive results.

More Pistons On SI

Pistons' Opportunity to Secure All-Star Upgrade Could Arise

Cade Cunningham Leads Pistons to High Point Guard Depth Ranking

Pistons' Cade Cunningham Opens up On Viral Preseason Highlight

Jaden Ivey Urged to Bet on Himself Amid Crucial Season for Pistons

Jaden Ivey's Return Lands Mixed Reviews From Pistons Fans

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda.

Home/News