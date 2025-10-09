Pistons Coach Weighs in On Ausar Thompson's Improved Shooting
Heading into the 2026 season, Ausar Thompson is one member of the Detroit Pistons that many have had their eye on. As he prepares for his third season, one member of the coaching staff weighed in on a key portion of his development.
Thompson has shown a lot of promise since being drafted fifth overall in 2023. However, health concerns have impacted the early stages of his career. Towards the end of his rookie campaign, Thompson was diagnosed with a blood clot. This ailment kept him sidelined through the start of last season, eventually making a triumphant return.
This summer, Thompson found himself with a healthy summer to train for the first time since entering the pros. Because of this, many believe he has a chance to be Detroit's next breakout candidate.
When it comes to Thompson's development, adding a viable jump shot is a crucial piece. The athletic forward can do just about everything on the floor, but isn't much of a threat from beyond the arc. If defenses were forced to guard him farther out, it would create more opportunities for him to get downhill and put pressure on the basket.
Knowing that Thompson and other members of the core needed a lot of attention on their jump shots, the Pistons added Fred Vinson to their coaching staff. Over the past year, he's constantly been seen getting work in with the likes of Thompson, Ron Holland, and Jaden Ivey.
During a recent appearance on the Restore the Floor podcast, Vinson reflected on the strides Thompson has made when it comes to his shooting.
"His mid-range shot for sure has gotten better," Vinson said. "His hand placement on the ball and the things it takes for him to be successful in the mid-range...We want to try and get that shot at the free-throw line looking good."
Thompson becoming even a league-average shooter is crucial for the Pistons for a variety of reasons. One of the biggest lineup constructions. If he adds an outside shot to his arsenal, J.B. Bickerstaff will have more optionality when it comes to his rotations. More importantly, Thompson could play longer minutes and have a larger impact on a nightly basis.
Only time will tell if Thompson's diligent work with Vinson will start to yield positive results.
