Pistons Drop Schedule with Must-See Cade Cunningham Skit

Cade Cunningham and Ron Holland helped the Pistons deliver the 2025-2026 schedule.

Justin Grasso

Jan 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham warms up before taking on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The Detroit Pistons got creative with their schedule release on Thursday.

Shortly after the NBA revealed the schedules of all 30 teams, including the Pistons, a skit starring Cade Cunningham and Ron Holland surfaced from the Pistons’ team account.

via @DetroitPistons: New schedule just dropped = no more rookie duties for Ron

Cunningham, the Pistons’ top veteran, is seen in the team’s offices, handing over schedules to the second-year forward, Ron Holland. Cunningham instructs Holland to do make copies and deliver the schedule for next season by “3:15 sharp.”

“Why do I still gotta do this?” Holland fires back

“I don’t even know why I’m still doing this… Matter of fact: Ayo Chaz!” Holland said, as he officially put an end to his rookie season.

Now, Chaz Lanier, out of Tennessee, enters the picture as the Pistons' most recent rookie. Lanier was called on in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft to become the Pistons' one and only pick in the class.

He follows Holland, who was selected with the fifth-overall pick in 2024, and Bobi Klintman, who was added to the team in the second round last year. Holland is looking to take a notable leap in year two.

Detroit Pistons Announce the 2025-2026 NBA Schedule

This year, the Pistons have a lot of hype and high expectations surrounding them.

After finishing the regular season with a 44-38 record, the Pistons collected the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They would go head-to-head with the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. Although the Pistons put up a good fight against the Knicks, Detroit was bounced out in six games. As a young team coming off its first playoff run, the Pistons plan to be back in postseason contention next year.

The 2025-2026 season will open up on the road for the Pistons. The October 22 opener will take place against the Chicago Bulls. They’ll pay a visit to the Houston Rockets two nights later.

For their first home game, the Pistons will host the Boston Celtics on October 26. That will open up a four-game homestand, with matchups against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, and the Dallas Mavericks.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

