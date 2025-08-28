Pistons Exec Staying Quiet on Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey Extensions
Last summer, the Detroit Pistons rewarded Cade Cunningham with a massive extension. This year, all eyes are on the veterans Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey, as they’ve become eligible for extensions of their own.
So far, Trajan Langdon and the Pistons’ front office haven’t locked in either of the young standouts. Could a deal be on the way?
No matter what the case is, Langdon made it clear that those discussions will remain internal as the situations play out.
“I’ll never speak to that,” Langdon told The Athletic recently, regarding possible extensions.
“We’re happy to have them as Pistons, and we’ll continue to help them be the best possible versions of themselves and reach their potential.”
Duren joined the Pistons in 2022 after spending some time at Memphis in the NCAA. The center was selected by the Charlotte Hornets 13th overall and traded twice. Ultimately, he ended up on a rebuilding Pistons team, placing him in a position to play right away.
As a rookie, Duren started 31 games and made 67 total appearances while seeing the court for 25 minutes per game. Duren averaged nine points and nine rebounds.
In year two, Duren appeared in 61 games, starting all but one of those matchups. He posted averages of 14 points and 12 rebounds in roughly 29 minutes of action.
Last season, Duren was off to a slow start, but it wouldn’t be long before he picked up his play. As Duren avoided setbacks for most of the year, he managed to play in over 70 games for the first time in his career. The veteran center averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds during the regular season.
In the playoffs, Duren maintained a double-double average with 12 points and 11 rebounds through the Pistons’ six-game run, which ended in the first round against the Knicks.
“I thought (Duren) had a tremendous year last season, especially in the second half when we made the run,” Langdon said to The Athletic.
As for Ivey, he was selected fifth overall for the Pistons in 2022. Just like Duren, he played plenty from the jump, picking up 73 starts during his rookie season.
With Cade Cunningham battling an injury, Ivey averaged 16 points and five assists while playing on the ball. In year two, Ivey appeared in 77 games to average 15 points and four assists, while shooting 34 percent from three. He got his numbers, but many questioned Ivey’s ability to coexist with Cunningham in the starting five.
The 2024-2025 NBA season was short-lived for Ivey, but he proved the doubters wrong in 30 games. Ivey had posted averages of 18 points, four assists, and four rebounds. The young veteran knocked down 46 percent of his shots from the field and 41 percent from three, which marked career-highs in scoring and shooting.
Due to a leg injury, Ivey never got a chance to make his playoff debut. While that remains a question mark four years into his career, the Pistons could very well be sold on Ivey long-term at this point, even without seeing him in postseason action.
“He got off to a great start before getting injured,” Langdon said of Ivey. “We’re excited to have them both back at the start of this season.”
The Pistons will rely heavily on their young core. Duren and Ivey are certainly a big part of that. How long will it take before extensions get put into place? That remains a mystery as September approaches.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury